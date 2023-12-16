The first round of the 2023 PNC Championship is over, and the duo of Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods have had a fun day on the course. Playing for the fourth straight time as a pair, Charlie's sister Sam Woods was also on the bag for Tiger Woods, making this quite a family affair.

The Woods' duo carded a score of 8 under 64, to finish 11th at the end of the day. Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron had an impressive round of 57 and lead the field going into day 2. Tiger and Charlie Woods enjoyed some long drives, but came up short when it came to putting.

During the post-round interview, Charlie Woods spoke about how their day went. He said via the PGA Tour:

“I drove the ball really good today. Didn't miss a fairway, and still managed to shoot 8-under. We just suck at putting.”

Tiger Woods chuckled in agreement, regardless of his impressive performance so far at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club. Following is the leaderboard at the end of day 1 of the PNC Championship:

-15 Team Kuchar

Team Kuchar -12 Team Langer, Team Singh, Team Goosen, Team Duval

Team Langer, Team Singh, Team Goosen, Team Duval -11 Team Daly

Team Daly -10 Team O'Meara, Team Cink, Team Sorenstam, Team Lehman

Team O'Meara, Team Cink, Team Sorenstam, Team Lehman -8 Team Leonard, Team Korda, Team Stricker, Team Woods, Team Thomas

Team Leonard, Team Korda, Team Stricker, Team Woods, Team Thomas -6 Team Furyk

Team Furyk -5 Team Harrington

Team Harrington -4 Team Faldo, Team Price

Team Faldo, Team Price -3 Team Trevino

Tiger Woods comments on Charlie Woods performance, expresses enjoyment on playing with family at the PNC Championship

Tiger Woods has just recently come out of an injury that kept him away from golf for a long time. With no pain in his ankle anymore, he walked the course without a limp and showed promising signs for the 2024 season. However, for him at the end of the day, it was most important to spend time with his family.

He said:

“For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn't have been more special for me. And I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other and have a great time. But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this.”

Tiger Woods and his son have a lot of ground to make up in the coming rounds, especially as they have been projected as one of the favorites to win the tournament.