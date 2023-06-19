“We all knew he’d make it” – Paige Spiranac reveals her relationship with US Open 2023 winner Wyndham Clark, sends a sweet personal note

Paige Spiranac offered a unique celebration message to Wyndham Clark, the winner of the 2023 US Open. She also shared a heartfelt post about their past relationship.

Spiranac stated that she spent her childhood playing with Clark. The golf influencer wrote on Twitter recently:

"Wyndham Clark and I grew up playing junior golf together in Colorado. Everyone would always say he had something special and we all knew he’d make it. Now he’s a major winner! Very cool moment"

A fan shared a graphic text in the comments section of the post, that read:

"It's not about you. But you get in there and make it about you."

Paige Spiranac replied to his comment:

"I was adding a personal note to show how cool it is to watch someone be successful at every step of their career and how he was always a stand out player even back at age 13."

Wyndham Clark had an incredible game at the 2023 US Open. He started the game with an eagle on the first hole and carded seven birdies and three bogeys in the first round. He made four birdies and a bogey in the second round and played a third round of 69 after carding four birdies and three bogeys.

In the final round on Sunday, he sank four birdies and four bogeys to wrap up with an even score of 70. In the process, he won the first major of his career after defeating Rory McIlroy by one stroke.

“I feel like I belong on this stage"- Wyndham Clark talks about his victory at the 2023 US Open

Wyndham Clark turned pro in 2017 and won his first event in May 2023. He had not expected to win the major championship, but he did so in the 2023 US Open.

In his post-major victory press conference, Wyndham Clark said:

“I feel like I belong on this stage. Even two, three years ago when people didn’t know who I was, I felt like I could still play and compete against the best players in the world. I felt like I’ve shown that this year. I’ve come close. Obviously, everyone sees the person that hoists the trophy, but I’ve been trending in the right direction for a long time now.”

Clark went on to talk about his mother, Lise, saying:

“I just wish she could be here and we could enjoy this. All I really wish is that my mom could be here and I could just hug her and we could celebrate together. But I know she’s proud of me. My mom was so positive and such a motivator in what she did. She called me ‘Winner’ when I was little. She had that mantra of ‘play big,'”

Wyndham Clark had learned to play golf from his mother. Throughout his childhood, she was his most steadfast ally. Unfortunately, she died of breast cancer when Clark was 19 years old.

Clark struggled with his game after his mother's death and considered quitting golf. But he persevered, and his winless streak ended in May, when he won the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

