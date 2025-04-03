"We don't know everything that's going on" - Bryson DeChambeau deflects query on LIV Golf's 'business momentum', redirects to new CEO

Bryson DeChambeau recently deflected a query on LIV Golf's ratings and business momentum as it entered the fourth year. The 2024 US Open champion redirected the queries to the new CEO, Scott O'Neil, saying that he's not aware of "everything that's going on."

In a recent press conference, DeChambeau was asked how he assessed the Saudi-backed Tour's ratings, global and U.S. interest and sponsorships. He was asked if the league's approach should be to stay the course or consider making changes. Deflecting the question on 'business momentum', DeChambeau said (via ASAP Sports):

"I'd say that's a Scott question. Scott O'Neil will take a stab at that. We don't know everything that's going on, but from what we've heard, there's a lot of positive growth and positive momentum from a sponsorship side."

The 31-year-old further said that the league was currently playing on "somewhat easier" golf courses. However, he believed that the difficulty would increase as the season progressed and hoped that they would continue to play more challenging courses.

DeChambeau further described LIV Golf as a "startup" which was evolving in its fourth year, with a focus on "team golf", which he termed as "really cool." He further talked about the league's global impact:

"I think there's always going to be improvements just like any business, just like anything, whatever side you're on. But there definitely needs to be some continued thought around what LIV Golf is doing for the global game of golf."

DeChambeau's comments came in the same press conference where LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka said that he had hoped that LIV Golf was "a little bit further along."

DeChambeau will be competing in his fifth LIV Golf event at Miami before heading to Augusta National for the Masters. In the 2025 season, he has had four starts and four top-20 finishes.

His best performance this season has been at the season opener, Riyadh, where he tied for sixth. DeChambeau comes to Miami after tying for 10th at Singapore.

Who's leading LIV Golf's season standings in 2025 after four events?

Joaquin Niemann leads LIV Golf's season standings in the 2025 season. The Chilean golfer emerged victorious at the latest LIV Golf Singapore and is atop with 84 points. He's followed by Jon Rahm, who is at 66 points.

Hong Kong's winner Sergio Garcia sits in third, followed by Sebastian Munoz at fourth. DeChambeau sits on 16th whereas six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson sits on 15th.

Let's take a look at the top 24 players in LIV Golf's 2025 season standings in the lock zone:

Joaquin Niemann: 84.66 Jon Rahm: 66.70 Sergio Garcia: 54.00 Sebastian Muñoz: 52.70 Dean Burmester: 51.66 David Puig: 50.00 Adrian Meronk: 44.66 Brooks Koepka: 40.80 Abraham Ancer: 39.41 Lucas Herbert: 38.40 Ben Campbell: 27.61 Carlos Ortiz: 27.00 Tom McKibbin: 26.63 Paul Casey: 25.75 Phil Mickelson: 25.68 Bryson DeChambeau: 22.35 Cameron Tringale: 20.46 Richard Bland: 19.40 Marc Leishman: 17.66 Anirban Lahiri: 16.80 Sam Horsfield: 16.80 Harold Varner III: 15.20 Tyrrell Hatton: 14.28 Louis Oosthuizen: 13.80

