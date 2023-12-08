"We have learned a lot” – Tiger Woods posts a message from the PGA Tour Player Directors just seconds after Jon Rahm confirmed his LIV Golf move

Tiger Woods didn't take long to react to Jon Rahm's decision to join LIV Golf, as he shared a joint statement from PGA Tour Player Directors that they were united and working together to represent the Tour and the entire membership in the best interest of the sport.

Rahm became the latest signing of the Saudi-backed circuit on Thursday (December 7) after a week of speculation. He said that he decided because he believed it was best for him and his family.

Within a few minutes after Rahm's announcement, Tiger Woods shared a joint statement on X (formerly called Twitter), which was sent to all the PGA Tour members on December 1. He wrote:

"The Player Directors are united and all working together to represent the PGA Tour, the entire player membership, and best interests of the sport."

Expand Tweet

The statement said that the Players Directors wanted to speak directly to the entire membership as it was the time for meaningful change for everyone on tour. The memo read:

"It is also a time of significant opportunity. Since Tiger joined the Policy Board on August 1st, the Player Directors have been doing everything we can to ensure the PGA Tour is best positioned to thrive for decades to come. We have learned a lot, and we are encouraged by progress on multiple fronts.

"Each of us has a unique experience playing on the PGA Tour. The diversity of the Player Directors reflects that reality. The ebbs and flows of our performance, the challenges we face and the opportunities we seize are what make our sport so dynamic. Despite our differences, there is so much more that unites us than ever before."

The statement further said that it was an opportunity to deliver a result that would serve the best interests of the entire membership, as well as the PGA Tour for today and future generations.

While the memo was sent to the players a week ago, the timing of releasing it publicly had a lot to do with Rahm's announcement. It will be interesting to see the PGA Tour's move in the coming days, given that the deadline for the completion of the framework agreement is also approaching. For the uninitiated, the deadline for the PIF-PGA Tour agreement is the end of December.

When will Tiger Woods compete next?

The 15-time major champion has announced that he will be returning to the PNC Championship for the fourth straight year He and his son Charlie Woods will feature in the PNC Championship, which will kick off on December 14 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Last year, the Woods duo finished T8 and bagged $45,167. Their best performance came in 2021, when they finished runner-up after sinking 11 straight birdies in the final round. Tiger Woods was last spotted at the Hero World Challenge last week, where he finished 18th after aggregating at an even par in 72 holes.

The PNC Championship 2023 will feature some big names such as Vijay Singh, Justin Thomas, Nelly Korda, Annika Sorenstam, Stewart Cink, and Padraig Harrington.