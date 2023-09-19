“We like to follow a template” – Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald opens up on team Europe’s playing style while speaking about Marco Simone

Europe's Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, shed some light on the team's playing style in the upcoming event during the Q&A session on Monday, September 18.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is just a few days away, as the tournament will take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. After having played four times (2004, 2006, 2010, 2012) as a player, Donald is set to captain Europe for the first time.

During the Q&A session, speaking about the playing strategy of the European squad at Marco Simone, Donald said, as per Golfweek:

"There is no surprise that in Team Europe when playing, we like to follow a template that has been successful for us; we like to make it reasonably challenging down the fairways. We have a deep dive into statistics on what our potential team does well and same with the potential U.S. team."

"It is important to do so as it gives one a slight edge which is very hard to do as players are very successful and accomplished. They are all amazing players. It is important to focus and do the little things that might give you a slight edge in the matches."

Last year Donald was announced as Europe's skipper for the Ryder Cup which as per him was a very 'surreal' moment. He added that it felt like a lifetime achievement and that it was a privilege to be nominated as a captain.

He said:

"It is something that I do not take lightly. I think about it every day and more specifically around what we can do to give our team the best chance of success and to build that right culture and environment."

The four-time member of the winning European squad was hopeful that his first event as a captain would be good for him, calling it the opportunity of a lifetime.

Team US is the defending champion, as they beat Europe in the 2021 Ryder Cup by 19-9, the biggest margin in the history of the event since 1967. However, Europe has won seven of the last ten editions and has remained unbeaten at home since 1993.

Ryder Cup squad details

Team Captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson pose for a photograph with the Ryder Cup Trophy during the Year to Go Media Event on October 4, 2022

Luke Donald is captaining the European side in the 44th Ryder Cup, and Francesco Molinari, Edoardo Molinari, Jose Maria Olazabal, Thomas Bjorn, and Nicolas Colsaerts are nominated as vice-captains.

Zach Johnson will lead the American squad, with Stewart Cink, Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, and Fred Couples being appointed as vice-captains.

Here are the team details for both squads for the Ryder Cup:

Team USA

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Max Homa

Brian Harman

Xander Schauffele

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

Collin Morikawa

Rickie Fowler

Brooks Koepka

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Team Europe

Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy

Matt Fitzpatrick

Viktor Hovland

Tyrrell Hatton

Robert McIntyre

Nicolai Hojgaard

Shane Lowry

Ludvig Aberg

Sepp Straka

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose