“We’ll get you sorted mate”: Greg Norman assures young man who lost his home and golf clubs in a recent tornado

Greg Norman took matters into his own hands for Bradley Gebbie, a young resident of Greenfield, Iowa. Gebbie lost his home this Wednesday, May 22 due to a tornado, however, when interviewed by the press, his call for help was to retrieve his golf set.

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman responded to one of the many posts on X (formerly Twitter), in this case, the one posted by journalist Keith Murphy. Norman stated that the league would help Gebbie by posting the following text:

"We’ll get you sorted mate"

Other institutions and individuals have offered to help Gebbie in a similar way to Greg Norman. Among these is the renowned golf equipment manufacturer Callaway, which posted the following:

"Happy to help. Shoot us a DM"

Bradley Gebbie was interviewed by NBC at the foot of his home which was destroyed by the tornado. The tornado was rated F4 by meteorologists. The young man acknowledged that he lost a lot, but focused on his golf set:

"I lost a lot, including my golf clubs," Gebbie said (via Golficity). "I have like three grand into that. I would like to shout out TaylorMade, Titleist, and Callaway. I really need new sets, or a new set. I lost it, and I just, really love golf."

Bradley Gebbie graduated from high school just the Sunday before the tornado. He was a member of his school's golf team and also wrestled.

According to Keith Murphy, arrangements have been made for the young man to receive a golf set donated by Callaway. It has not yet been made public how the help promised by Greg Norman will materialize.

Greg Norman's charity work

It is not the first time that Greg Norman assumed attitudes similar to the one offered to Bradley Gebbie. In fact, Norman is a well-known philanthropist, with a long history in charity work.

His philanthropic foundation was created in 1987 when Norman was at the peak of his professional career. The foundation aims to provide children in his home region of Queensland with guidance for their professional development.

Norman subsequently launched the QBE Shootout tournament, an event that was part of the unofficial PGA Tour schedule between 1989 and 2022. The tournament was aimed at raising funds for the CureSearch National Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Norman is also the Trustee and a member of the advisory council of The Environmental Institute for Golf. This is an institution attached to the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America that seeks to harmonize the construction of golf venues with the protection of the environment.

In addition, Norman has lent his name and image to countless tournaments and charity events associated with golf. One example was when he chaired the 2012 Tristan Capital Partners Charity Golf Championship held at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, to raise funds for the Black Heart Foundation.