“We'll be ready”: Tiger Woods confirms he’ll tee off at the final round of The Masters

Tiger Woods hasn't completed a golf tournament since the 2023 Hero World Challenge, but, if we're looking for his last official tournament completed, the search goes all the way back to the 2023 Genesis Invitational (February). Woods is 18 holes away from changing that.

The 15-time major champion confirmed that he is not withdrawing from the Masters Tournament despite being hampered by his injuries, and will play the fourth round of the event this Sunday, April 14. Golf Magazine's Dylan Dethier reported this by posting the following text on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Tiger Woods says he'll be back for Sunday's final round. 'My team will get me ready. It will be a long night and a long warmup session, but we'll be ready.'"

Tiger Woods looked very affected during Saturday's third round, applying treatments to his back and frequently bending at the knees. Numerous fans and press reports said he was showing signs of back and ankle ailments.

Nevertheless, Tiger Woods finished his round with a score of 10 under (11 under for 54 holes). Throughout the day, many fans predicted on social networks that Woods would withdraw during the round, but this was not the case.

When was the last time Tiger Woods played a full season on the PGA Tour?

The injury problems that have affected Tiger Woods' career are well known. In both his back and ankle he has needed fusion surgeries, in addition to other dissimilar surgical interventions.

The last full season Woods played was 2017 - 2018, when he was returning from his spinal fusion performed in 2017. In that season he played 18 tournaments, made 16 cuts, won one tournament (TOUR Championship) and finished in six other Top 10s.

During the following season he played only 12 tournaments. He earned his fifth victory in the Masters Tournament and finished in three other Top 10s. A year later he further reduced the number of events played (7). Nevertheless, he won the ZOZO Championship.

From the following year on, Woods has not been able to play more than three tournaments a year. In the 2020 - 2021 season he played only three tournaments, with a T38 in the Masters Tournament as his best result.

A year later he played three tournaments again, but was only able to finish two. His best result was again at Augusta National (47th). The 2022 - 2023 season he played The Genesis Invitational (T45), the Masters (WD) and the (unofficial) Hero World Challenge (18th).

So far in 2024, Woods has only started two tournaments, The Genesis Invitational (WD) and the Masters, which he hopes to finish this Sunday.