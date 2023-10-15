"We'll see how that holds up” - Isaiah Salinda's on his chances of winning the Shriners Children's Open after getting through the Monday Qualifier 

Isaiah Salinda, who earned a spot at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open as a Monday qualifier, is in contention to have a maiden PGA Tour victory this week. He played a round of 63 on Saturday to tie for seventh position.
He will start the final round on Sunday, October 15, with just two strokes behind the leaders. The 26-year-old golfer is looking forward to creating a history. Only five golfers since 1980 have registered victory after playing in tournaments as a qualifier.
Speaking about his performance, Isaiah Salinda said (via Golf Digest):
“We all kind of play for the same reasons, to have a chance. We'll see how that holds up. A lot of groups still to come in, but yeah, it's just a good round that I hope to build on [Sunday].”
He went on to appreciate the tees and said:
"Tee to green was solid. I felt like I didn't even hit it great, but I gave myself a lot of chances. I think there's always a little more pressure playing out here. On the weekend, I feel like you're playing a little bit more, but just try and treat it the same.”
Isaiah Salinda played the first round of 67 followed by a round of 68 on Friday before carding 63 on Saturday. Tom Kim topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open after the third round in a tie with Adam Hadwin and Lanto Griffin.
When will Isaiah Salinda tee off for the final round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open?
The final round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open will take place on Sunday, October 15. Golfers will tee off at 10:00 a.m. ET with Nick Hardy and James Hahn starting the game followed by Jason Dufner and Matthias Schwab.
Isaiah Salinda will tee off at 3:20 p.m. ET with Callum Tarren while the tournament's third-round leaders Tom Kim and Adam Hadwin will start the game at 3:50 p.m. ET. Lanto Griffin will tee off with Taylor Pendrith at 3:40 p.m. ET.
Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open:
- 10 a.m.: Nick Hardy, James Hahn
- 10:10 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Matthias Schwab
- 10:20 a.m.: Hayden Buckley, Christian Bezuidenhout
- 10:30 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Doc Redman
- 10:40 a.m.: Harrison Endycott, Troy Merritt
- 10:50 a.m.: Matti Schmid, Carl Yuan
- 11 a.m.: Tano Goya, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:10 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Justin Suh
- 11:25 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Adam Long
- 11:35 a.m.: Harry Hall, Austin Smotherman
- 11:45 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Greyson Sigg
- 11:55 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, Davis Thompson
- 12:05 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:15 p.m.: Davis Riley, Ben Taylor
- 12:25 p.m.: Chad Ramey, Patton Kizzire
- 12:40 p.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Nate Lashley
- 12:50 p.m.: Zac Blair, Webb Simpson
- 1 p.m.: Taylor Montgomery, Scott Piercy
- 1:10 p.m.: Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker
- 1:20 p.m.: Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander
- 1:30 p.m.: Tyler Duncan, Eric Cole
- 1:40 p.m.: Michael Kim, Alex Smalley
- 1:55 p.m.: Yuxin Lin, Kelly Kraft
- 2:05 p.m.: Trevor Werbylo, Brent Grant
- 2:15 p.m.: Luke List, Matt NeSmith
- 2:25 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Nicholas Lindheim
- 2:35 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Alex Noren
- 2:45 p.m.: Cam Davis, Chesson Hadley
- 2:55 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Ryan Moore
- 3:10 p.m.: Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston
- 3:20 p.m.: Isaiah Salinda, Callum Tarren
- 3:30 p.m.: Vince Whaley, K.H. Lee
- 3:40 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith
- 3:50 p.m.: Tom Kim, Adam Hadwin