"We'll see how that holds up” - Isaiah Salinda's on his chances of winning the Shriners Children's Open after getting through the Monday Qualifier 

Isaiah Salinda, who earned a spot at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open as a Monday qualifier, is in contention to have a maiden PGA Tour victory this week. He played a round of 63 on Saturday to tie for seventh position.

He will start the final round on Sunday, October 15, with just two strokes behind the leaders. The 26-year-old golfer is looking forward to creating a history. Only five golfers since 1980 have registered victory after playing in tournaments as a qualifier.

Speaking about his performance, Isaiah Salinda said (via Golf Digest):

“We all kind of play for the same reasons, to have a chance. We'll see how that holds up. A lot of groups still to come in, but yeah, it's just a good round that I hope to build on [Sunday].”

He went on to appreciate the tees and said:

"Tee to green was solid. I felt like I didn't even hit it great, but I gave myself a lot of chances. I think there's always a little more pressure playing out here. On the weekend, I feel like you're playing a little bit more, but just try and treat it the same.”

Isaiah Salinda played the first round of 67 followed by a round of 68 on Friday before carding 63 on Saturday. Tom Kim topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open after the third round in a tie with Adam Hadwin and Lanto Griffin.

When will Isaiah Salinda tee off for the final round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open?

The final round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open will take place on Sunday, October 15. Golfers will tee off at 10:00 a.m. ET with Nick Hardy and James Hahn starting the game followed by Jason Dufner and Matthias Schwab.

Isaiah Salinda will tee off at 3:20 p.m. ET with Callum Tarren while the tournament's third-round leaders Tom Kim and Adam Hadwin will start the game at 3:50 p.m. ET. Lanto Griffin will tee off with Taylor Pendrith at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open:

10 a.m.: Nick Hardy, James Hahn

10:10 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Matthias Schwab

10:20 a.m.: Hayden Buckley, Christian Bezuidenhout

10:30 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Doc Redman

10:40 a.m.: Harrison Endycott, Troy Merritt

10:50 a.m.: Matti Schmid, Carl Yuan

11 a.m.: Tano Goya, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:10 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Justin Suh

11:25 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Adam Long

11:35 a.m.: Harry Hall, Austin Smotherman

11:45 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Greyson Sigg

11:55 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, Davis Thompson

12:05 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia

12:15 p.m.: Davis Riley, Ben Taylor

12:25 p.m.: Chad Ramey, Patton Kizzire

12:40 p.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Nate Lashley

12:50 p.m.: Zac Blair, Webb Simpson

1 p.m.: Taylor Montgomery, Scott Piercy

1:10 p.m.: Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

1:20 p.m.: Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander

1:30 p.m.: Tyler Duncan, Eric Cole

1:40 p.m.: Michael Kim, Alex Smalley

1:55 p.m.: Yuxin Lin, Kelly Kraft

2:05 p.m.: Trevor Werbylo, Brent Grant

2:15 p.m.: Luke List, Matt NeSmith

2:25 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Nicholas Lindheim

2:35 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Alex Noren

2:45 p.m.: Cam Davis, Chesson Hadley

2:55 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Ryan Moore

3:10 p.m.: Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston

3:20 p.m.: Isaiah Salinda, Callum Tarren

3:30 p.m.: Vince Whaley, K.H. Lee

3:40 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith

3:50 p.m.: Tom Kim, Adam Hadwin