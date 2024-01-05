During his brilliant career as a professional golfer, Greg Norman matured the idea of a truly global Tour. At the time it went unheeded, but he feels the time has come for it with LIV Golf. "We have a massive opportunity," Norman described it.

The CEO of LIV Golf gave an interview on the Fairway to Heaven podcast, which follows the happenings of the circuit he runs. Greg Norman talked about several topics, including the opportunities that LIV represents for players and investors.

Here is part of what Greg Norman had to say about it (via Irish Mirror):

"I sit here today and as I touch on ‘looking into the future,’ we have a massive opportunity ahead of us. We can take it in that direction [moving globally], we will take it in that direction. Because golf all around the world has been crying out for this, for decades because others have left it alone."

"I think the one thing that's bothered me for a long long period of time is how some of the institutional leaders, whether they're from different parts of the world, have not recognised the value of what the globe can deliver for our game. As a player, I was always perplexed by that and wondered why hasn't the PGA Tour and the DP [World] Tour expanded and owned the rest of the world as well."

During its first two seasons, LIV Golf hosted eight countries on four continents. For the 2024 season, a tournament is set for Hong Kong, which will be the ninth country to play the circuit.

Greg Norman: "We wanted to sit down from day one with them"

The double Major champion did not pass up the opportunity to refer to his intentions to negotiate with the rest of the golf world. Greg Norman referred to the subject when addressing Rory McIlroy's recent statements about LIV Golf.

The Northern Irishman recently expressed very different views to the opposition he had held since the birth of LIV Golf. Mcllroy went so far as to say that he understood why several players had left for that circuit, that he supported Jon Rahm's decision to leave, and that LIV Golf had exposed the "flaws" of the PGA Tour, among other things.

Referring to McIlroy's statement, Norman assured that they always wanted to negotiate without conflict. This was part of what he said (via Irish Mirror):

"We wanted to sit down from day one with them to completely make them understand the value of what lives footprint business model and impact can and has made on the game of golf. From my perspective, I say 'hey, thank you Rory...' I think this is a significant turning point for everybody."

Greg Norman had a career of almost 30 seasons in professional golf at the highest level with excellent results. He won 88 tournaments, with 20 of them on the PGA Tour including two Majors.