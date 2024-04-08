One of the most difficult moments in Tiger Woods' career occurred in 2017 when his back injuries were at their most critical. The topic takes up space in Bob Harig's new book, which includes never-before-read revelations from Tiger Woods' close friend Notah Begay III.

Bob Harig, the renowned Sports Illustrated journalist, recently published the book "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods", and an excerpt of it was published on Monday, April 8, in the publication.

In the excerpt, you can read an anecdote from Notah Begay III, a well-known friend of Tiger Woods, about the health conditions that followed the microdiscectomy that the then-14-time Major champion underwent in 2017.

According to Harig, Notah Begay went to visit Tiger Woods and Tiger Woods asked him to check the stitches in his back. Notah Begay related the following:

"Honestly, he couldn’t get up out of the chair under his own power. This is a guy who I’m helping, one of my dear friends in the world, just to walk to the car. His arm is draped around my shoulders using me for support to help him get step by step. I’m thinking this guy will never play golf the way he ever played before. A sadness came over me. Maybe we’ll never see him play golf again."

"I just kept thinking of that image of helping him into the car. How is he ever going from this to holding up to a major championship trophy? Wearing a green jacket? I just didn’t see it."

The microdiscectomy he underwent in 2017 was the fourth surgery Woods received on his back since 2014. His injuries only allowed him to play in one tournament in 2017 (Farmers Insurance Open, missed the cut).

How did Tiger Woods recover from his 2017 injuries?

Woods' recovery after 2017 was amazing. After the microdiscectomy he underwent on March 31, he spent more than six months in recovery and his return to professional golf was in December (Hero World Challenge).

In that tournament, Woods finished tied for 9th, after posting rounds of 69 - 68 - 75 - 68 at Albany. It was the prelude to his impressive performances in 2018, something that seemed impossible just a few months before.

In 2018, Woods played 18 PGA Tour tournaments with 16 cuts passed. He won one event (TOUR Championship), finished second place twice (Valspar Championship and PGA Championship) and also earned four other Top 10s.

The following season, Woods would complete his legendary comeback, winning his fifth green jacket at the Masters and earning three more Top 10s in 12 tournaments played (9 cuts made, one withdrawal).

In the aftermath of these injuries, Woods has had other health issues related to his ankles and feet that have forced him to undergo further surgery and time away from competitive golf. But fans are confident he can reprise a comeback similar to the one he achieved after 2017.