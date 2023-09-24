“We need content Gemma” - Mic'd up Maja Stark adds hilarity and team spirit to the 2023 Solheim Cup

After having a disappointing start at the 2023 Solheim Cup on the first day, the European team bounced back on Day 2. They played really well and tied up with the US team with a score of 8-8.

The Swedish golfer Maja Stark was mic'd up during the second round and throughout the game, she was seen excitedly cheering for her team.

The LPGA Tour shared a video on their X account of Stark's hilarious mic session. In the clip, she passed the mic to her teammate and asked her to "say whatever" she wanted to say.

Later, Stark went to team officials and said:

"How are we?"

To which one of the officials replied:

"Haven't seen you in ages!"

However, before he could say anything, Maja Stark interrupted him, saying:

"Yeah, don't say anything stupid or do!"

As the video progressed, Gemma Dryburgh asked Leona if was she mic'd up. Answering her, Leona said:

"We need content, Gemma."

"This is phenomenal golf by Europe" - Former Ryder Cup captain praises European team for the incredible comeback at the 2023 Solheim Cup

The American team took a 5-3 lead at the 2023 Solheim Cup on Friday. They made history after winning all the matches on the first-day foursome game.

However, the European team got back into the game in the afternoon four-ball format. They played well on Saturday and added two points in the morning session and three in the afternoon. After the second-day game, the European team tied up with the American with a score of 8-8.

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley was in the audience cheering for the team. He was highly impressed with the European team's performance on the second day.

In his interview with SkySports, the former Irish golfer said:

"This is phenomenal golf by Europe. This isn't America imploding in anyway, this is just brilliant golf from Europe. This is was no fluke here and we've got to keep this up. European players are absolutely flying."

Carlota Ciganda has dominated the golf course from the European side. She won all the matches she played in the last two days.

Here are the stats of the European team at the 2023 Solheim Cup:

Celine Boutier

Played 2, Won 0, Lost 2, Halved 0

Carlota Ciganda

Played 3, Won 3, Lost 0, Halved 0

Gemma Dryburgh

Played 1, Won 0, Lost 0, Halved 1

Linn Grant

Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1, Halved 0

Georgia Hall

Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2, Halved 0

Charley Hull

Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Halved 0

Caroline Hedwall

Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Halved 0

Leona Maguire

Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2, Halved 0

Anna Nordqvist

Played 3, Won 0, Lost 3, Halved 0

Emily Pedersen

Played 4, Won 2, Lost 1, Halved 1

Madelene Sagstrom

Played 2, Won 1, Lost 0, Halved 1

Maja Stark

Played 3, Won 1, Lost 1, Halved 1