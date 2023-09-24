Key takeaways from Saturday's session at the 2023 Solheim Cup

The European squad put up a standout performance on Saturday at the 2023 Solheim Cup. They were two points behind the American team when they began on Saturday. By the end of Day 2, the European team and the USA team were tied 8-8.

The American team won two foursome matches on Saturday morning, while the European team won the other two. However, the European team dominated the American team by gaining a 3-1 lead in the afternoon's fourball match. They ultimately scored the same as the United States.

The first match of Saturday was between Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda, who played against Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho. In the second match, Lexi Thompson registered a one up victory over Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire. She played with Megan Khang.

Nelly Korda again teamed up with Allisen Corpuz and won a match against Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier.

In the fourball match, Charley Hull and Leona Maguire took on Korda and Ally Ewing while Ciganda and Grant defeated Danielle Kang and Lilia Vu by 2&1.

Here are the results of 2023 Solheim Cup Saturday round:

Match 09 - Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda beat Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho 2&1

Match 10 - Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang beat Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire 1up

Match 11 - Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz beat Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier 5&3

Match 12 - Maja Stark and Linn Grant beats Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee 1up

Match 13 – Charley Hull/Leona Maguire def. Nelly Korda/Ally Ewing 4&3

Match 14 – Cheyenne Knight/Angel Yin def. Anna Nordqvist/Caroline Hedwall 2 up

Match 15 – Madelene Sagstrom/Emily Kristine Pedersen def. Rose Zhang/Andrea Lee 2&1

Match 16 – Carlota Ciganda/Linn Grant def. Danielle Kang/Lilia Vu 2&1

2023 Solheim Cup Sunday tee times

The final of the Solheim Cup will take place on Sunday, September 24. All the golfers will play against one another in the singles match.

The tournament will start at 10:10 a.m. BST with Linn Grant starting the game against Megan Khang. Leona Maguire will compete with rising star Rose Zhang while Charley Hull will go against Danielle Kang.

Here are the tee times of the 2023 Solheim Cup for the final day:

10.10 am: Linn Grant vs Megan Khang

10.22 am: Leona Maguire vs. Rose Zhang

10.34 am: Charley Hull vs. Danielle Kang

10.46 am: Anna Nordqvist vs Jennifer Kupcho

10.58 am: Georgia Hall vs. Andrea Lee

11.10 am: Gemma Dryburgh vs. Cheyenne Knight

11.22 am: Celine Boutier vs Angel Yin

11.34 am: Caroline Hedwall vs. Ally Ewing

11.46 am: Madelene Sagstrom vs Lilia Vu

11.58 am: Maja Stark vs Allisen Corpuz

12.10 pm: Carlota Ciganda vs. Nelly Korda

12.22 pm: Emily Pedersen vs. Lexi Thompson