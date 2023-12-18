“We should never rule Tiger Woods out” - Ryder Cup veteran Thomas Bjorn backs Woods for a strong comeback in 2024

Tiger Woods returned to competitive golf last week. The ace golfer competed in the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas before traveling to Florida for the PNC Championship. The 15-time major champion played alongside his 14-year-old son Charlie and finished T5 on the 20-team field. Following the event, Tiger revealed that he had been encouraged by his performance.

Thomas Bjorn has now come out to laud Woods. The European Ryder Cup veteran reiterated every Tiger fans' emotion by stating that he could make a strong comeback in 2024. Giving his opinion on the PGA Tour star, the 52-year-old Dane noted that Woods could fight for titles next season and people ‘should never rule him out of anything.’

Speaking about Tiger Woods, Thomas Bjorn said, as quoted by the Irish Independent:

“We should never rule Tiger Woods out of anything. He is, however, getting on in age and he’s picked up quite a few injuries. Tiger is 47 now, and it’s extremely difficult to win tournaments at that age. It might be more difficult for him, but Tiger Woods is the one person you can never rule out.”

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Woods will turn 48 on December 30. Despite his age, several players, fans and pundits have backed him to win a 16th Major title in 2024. Woods’ PNC Championship outing seemed reassuring for the fans. The golfer looked comfortable taking golf swings after months on the sidelines due to injuries.

For the unversed, Tiger and Charlie finished T5 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Sunday. The father-son duo carded an impressive 11-under 61 including nine birdies and one eagle in the second round. They signed a scorecard of 19-under 125 after 36 holes. Despite a strong showing, Team Woods fell six shots short of event champions Bernhard Langer and his son Jason.

Tiger Woods on the 2024 US Open

Having had a successful PNC Championship outing, Woods is now excited for the new season. The PGA Tour star hinted at eyeing a 16th major title when he spoke about the US Open on Sunday. The golfer, who looked fit on the greens, addressed that he is not exempt for next year's US Open. However, he seemed confident about getting an exemption to contest.

Expand Tweet

Speaking about his probable participation in the US Open next year, Tiger Woods said:

"As of right now, no, I'm not in. Whether or not I have to formally ask them or they invite me or give me an exemption or I have to go qualify, who knows? I don't know what the process is.”

Notably, Woods last won a major in 2019. He won the Masters at Augusta ending a decade-long major drought. It’ll be interesting to see if the three-time US Open champion manages to make an impact at the majors in 2024.