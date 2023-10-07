“We would probably be remembered forever”: Shane Lowry explains how Team Europe can become immortal in history books

The 2023 Ryder Cup was a memorable one for Team Europe. One of its members, Shane Lowry, recently explained a scenario in which the team would be immortalized.

The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup was played at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Team Europe's home ground. Lowry suggested that if the team could win again at the next edition of the Ryder Cup in 2025, they would be "remembered forever". The next Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black, New York, in September 2025.

Shane Lowry was a part of the European team that swept victory this year. Speaking via Sky Sports he said:

"Homefield advantage is huge but it is a huge opportunity and something we would probably be remembered forever for if we went to Bethpage and retained the trophy."

He added:

"It's something I am going to have on my mind over the next two years and I'm sure the 11 lads with me in Rome [as well]. The odds are it won't be the same team but I hope I am one of those 12 players. If those players did retain the trophy, it would be a huge achievement."

While this is Europe's seventh straight victory on home soil, they have often suffered when visiting the US, including a brutal 19-9 loss at Whistling Straits in 2021. The European team will be determined to change that, and this victory was a step in the right direction.

Shane Lowry welcomes new generation of European Golfers on Ryder Cup team

This year, the European team consisted of veterans like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, as well as rookies like Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard. Needless to say, the team dynamics worked really well, and everyone performed at a high level.

Shane Lowry welcomed the new talent that appeared at this year's Ryder Cup. He said:

"I feel this is a new generation [for Europe]. You've got Ludvig Åberg, Nicolai Hojgaard, Nicolai's brother Rasmus, Vincent Norrman, Adrian Meronk. All those young European players doing great things who could be there for the next 10, 15, 20 years."

The new generation of European golfers promises an exciting future for not only the Ryder Cup but for golf as a whole.