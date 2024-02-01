“We’re all competitive, and the juices are flowing like there’s no tomorrow” - Joe LaCava on what it really means to caddy for the legends of golf

Joe LaCava is a name golf fans are likely familiar with, but not because he's played the sport they love. In fact, he's just about always on the outside, never on the green taking shots that fans watch with anticipation. He's not in the spotlight, but he's been next to some of the greatest golfers of all time.

Improbably, he's made a stunning career out of being a caddie. He currently works with Patrick Cantlay, but he's also worked with some of the game's best ever. That means something to his quality, and he was asked what it was like working with them and more.

LaCava said there was "just something about" being a caddie. He has never hit a shot nor has he made a putt, but he said:

"We’re all competitive, and the juices are flowing like there’s no tomorrow. I don’t want to say you’re doing more than the coach on the sidelines or the manager in a dugout, but you are on the field with the guy.

"You’re having some say in what’s going on. We’re closer to doing something good for our guy. I don’t want to overstate it, but that’s what gets the blood flowing."

He said giving his golfer a good read gets him as fired up as if he were the one who went out there and made the shot. He has such a connection to the game and that clearly benefits his golfers and gives him value as their helper.

Joe LaCava opens up on what made him such a good caddie

The superstar caddie who's worked for Fred Couples and so many other superstars clearly has a knack for caddying. Not everyone can do it, but he seems to have mastered the art or else these top golfers wouldn't keep going to him.

Joe LaCava works with Patrick Cantlay currently

Joe LaCava was asked how he managed to make it from legend to legend and what he brings to the table that they seem to be unable to pass up. He said:

"I was pretty fortunate to catch a break with Fred [Couples]. Everyone in the sport loves Fred, so that led to Tiger Woods. Working for tremendous players and great guys goes a long way, more so than the actual caddying skill, but I think I’m halfway decent at reading greens.

"Because, when I play golf, if I couldn’t make putts, I’d quit the game. I don’t know if that was a forced issue or not, but I always felt I had a knack for reading greens.

"And then, everyone says it, but I think it applies to me: I absolutely hate losing. You hate losing more than you like winning. Those two factors keep me going and keep me loving it."

He believes his shared hatred of losing is what drew Tiger Woods and other legendary golfers to want to work with him. They hate losing almost more than they love winning, and that is something that all caddies don't feel. LaCava does, and it has him working with some of the greatest of all time.