"We’re all mere mortals"; "Absolutely filthy" - Fans react to Rory McIlroy’s monster 275-yard 5-wood at BMW Championship prep

Fans on social media have reacted to Rory McIlroy's recent practice session for the 2025 BMW Championship. The Northern Irish golfer has skipped the first FedEx Cup playoff in Memphis; however, he will be playing this week at Caves Valley Golf Club.

On Monday, Nuclr Golf shared a video of Rory McIlroy practicing on the greens. He played with a 5-wood from 275 yards with his TaylorMade club. Sharing the video, Nuclr Golf wrote:

"Rory McIlroy is back in action this week after electing to skip the FedEx St. Jude. He launched a 5-wood from 275 to close range in practice 🎯 @TrackingRory"

Fans in the comment section praised the world No. 2 for his impressive shot.

"we’re all mere mortals - ugh," a fan said.

"Absolutely filthy," a fan said.

"Too easy for guys like that," another fan commented.

Here are more fan reactions:

"Wow. Wee man decided to work this week," one more fan said.

"Incredible," a fan wrote.

"Sick shot! Would have been nice to see at St. Jude!" a fan added.

What are Rory McIlroy’s odds for the 2025 BMW Championship?

Rory McIlroy (Image source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy is among the top favorites to win the 2025 BMW Championship. Per Golf.com, he has odds of +700. Scottie Scheffler, who settled in T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week, is the top favorite for the event with odds of +230.

Here are some top favorites for the BMW Championship 2025 (via Golf.com):

Scottie Scheffler (+230)

Rory McIlroy (+700)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2000)

Xander Schauffele (+2000)

Justin Thomas (+2200)

Ludvig Aberg (+2200)

Patrick Cantlay (+2200)

Cameron Young (+2800)

J.J. Spaun (+3000)

Collin Morikawa (+3250)

Russell Henley (+3500)

Sam Burns (+3500)

Viktor Hovland (+3500)

Ben Griffin (+4000)

Justin Rose (+4000)

Keegan Bradley (+4000)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)

Sepp Straka (+4000)

Chris Gotterup (+4500)

This season on the PGA Tour, the five-time Major winner has been pretty impressive with his game. He started the campaign with a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he carded four rounds of 66, 70, 65, and 66.

In his next outing at The Genesis Invitational, he was tied for 17, followed by a T15 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He won The Players Championship and then completed his career grand slam at the Masters.

Some of his other notable finishes from this season are T7 at the Truist Championship, T6 at the Travelers Championship, and T2 at the Genesis Scottish Open. He last played at The Open and tied for seventh.

McIlroy will tee off at the 2025 BMW Championship on August 14. The tournament features only the top-50 players in the FedEx standings and will have its finale on August 17.

