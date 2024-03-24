“We’re in this place where players have a warped sense of what golf is worth” - Mackenzie Hughes on the sport's current state

The state of golf has been uncertain for the past three years, and Mackenzie Hughes recently addressed its current condition, grabbing the attention of fans worldwide. The emergence of the LIV Golf Series has undoubtedly transformed the sport's landscape, with money notably playing a significant role.

Hughes touched on the lack of experience and exposure young golfers receive when transitioning from collegiate golf to the Saudi-backed league. He stated that money has completely disrupted the game.

Speaking to Toronto Sun, Hughes said:

"Three years ago on tour we played for $10-million or $8-million purses and those were all great, there was no problems with that from anyone."

"Then all of a sudden LIV comes around and $20 million purses are now what we expect, and the other tournaments are somehow lesser events. We’re in this place where players have a warped sense of what golf is worth," he added.

Mackenzie Hughes also mentioned that since money is becoming such a significant factor in golf, fans might begin to lose interest in the actual game itself.

Mackenzie Hughes on being re-elected to PGA Tour's Advisory Council: "I’m hopeful this year will be better"

Mackenzie Hughes has been on the PGA Tour's Advisory Council for a few years. He revealed being excluded from most decisions and receiving surprising news just minutes before it became public.

"As far as being more informed or involved, there were many decisions I was blindsided with 10 minutes before they were made public, or found out along with the public. To me that whole process was quite frustrating. And because of that, I’m back for more this year," Hughes told Toronto Sun.

However, this year, Hughes hopes for a better experience. Since the announcement of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger, the PGA Tour has been more open to including tour members in the decision-making process.

"I got re-elected to go back on the PAC but I’m hopeful that this year will be better and I’ve been assured that they’re making strides toward that and that it’s a priority for them, so hopefully when you ask me the same question next year I’ll be able to say it’s a more positive experience," he said.