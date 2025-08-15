‘We’re ready for this’: Keegan Bradley responds to Rory McIlroy’s comment on being playing captain 

Keegan Bradley reacted to Rory McIlroy's opinion about being a playing Ryder Cup captain. As the biennial tournament is around the corner, the talks of Bradley being the playing captain for the US team have picked up the pace.

Ad

This week, the PGA Tour players are competing at the BMW Championship, and in a pre-tournament press conference held on Wednesday, Rory McIlroy was asked about being the playing Ryder Cup captain. In response, he opened up about the difficulties of being a playing captain and also managing the press conferences and speeches.

Keegan Bradley was asked to share his opinion on McIlroy’s comment.

"We're ready for this if it happens," Bradley said (via ASAP Sports). "I'm not sure it's going to. I can truly sit here right now and say I don't know what's going to happen. I have to look at myself just like any other player trying to make the team. I'm 10th in points right now, and that's not 6th."

Ad

Trending

McIlroy also talked about Ryder Cup captain responsibilities.

"The captain isn't going to be on the course all day, so really the captain's only going to be able to play one session on Friday, one session on Saturday," McIlroy said (via ASAP Sports). Would you rather not have a player that has the flexibility to go twice if he's playing well?

Ad

"There's a lot of different things that go into it, and that's why I think -- look, it's just my opinion, but I think it would just be very difficult to do," he added.

Keegan Bradley has been impressive this season on the PGA Tour and is ranked No. 10 in the automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup. This week, the BMW Championship is the last tournament for the American players to jump into the top 6 and qualify for the event, while the remaining six would be the captain’s picks.

Ad

It would be interesting to see if Keegan Bradley would be the playing captain at the tournament.

Keegan Bradley Opens BMW Championship with a round of 72

Keegan Bradley at the PGA: BMW Championship - First Round (Credits: IMAGN)

Keegan Bradley has teed it up this week at the BMW Championship, which started with its first round on Thursday. He carded the opening round of 72 to settle in a tie for No. 30 place in the field of 50 players.

Ad

Bradley started the campaign on the first tee hole and carded a birdie on the front nine. However, he struggled in the back nine and made three bogeys for a round of 2-over.

Rory McIlroy played a round of 70 and settled in a tie for No. 15. Robert MacIntyre was impressive in the opening round with a round of 62 as he took the lead in the game. However, the opening round was suspended due to darkness, and two players are yet to complete their game. Round one will resume on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More