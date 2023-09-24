“We’re sitting there surprised” - Analyst examines the popularity and key factors behind U.S. Ryder Cup struggles

After their record-breaking win in the last Ryder Cup, Team USA is once again facing the challenge of ending their streak of not winning in Europe for the last 30 years, as this year's event will be held from September 28 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

For Team USA, playing the Ryder Cup on European soil hasn't been easy. Since the England and Ireland team expanded to include all of Europe, the Americans have only won twice when the event was hosted in Europe. Their last victory on foreign soil came in 1993.

Speaking at NBC's preview conference for the upcoming Ryder Cup on Saturday, September 23, different analysts gave their perspectives on the US' struggles against Europe.

Former caddie-turned-analyst John Wood stated that team Europe was better than the Americans in putting greens during the practice rounds. He also added that, by playing behind the Europeans, he realized that they played very slowly.

Wood was quoted as saying via Golf Magazine:

"If you watch them, it’s a very, very disciplined approach. They work hole locations together with their partners during the practice rounds. The two caddies, the two players, they’ll all work it together. Once they get into the tournament, they’ve got all those putts read. We’re sitting there surprised they make everything."

"You watch guys like Colin Montgomerie, Sergio [Garcia], guys over the years who have been good putters, but in Ryder Cups they become great putters,"

Four-time PGA Tour winner Jim Gallagher Jr. agreed with Wood's analysis, adding that the Europeans played the underdog role very well.

He said, as per Golf Magazine:

"In match play if — the only thing that really matters in everything is that you believe you can beat the other person or the other team. As soon as that other team thinks that you can beat them or they can beat you, that helps."

Paul Azinger, who has featured in four Ryder Cups and captained the US in 2008, said there is always a thin margin between both teams, and this time too, he would give just a small advantage to the hosts.

"You can give them a one-and-a-half percent advantage before we tee it up for a multitude of reasons," he concluded.

The Ryder Cup 2023 squads explored

Luke Donald will lead the European squad in the upcoming Ryder Cup. His five vice captains are Edoardo Molinari, Jose Maria Olazabal, Francesco Molinari, Thomas Bjorn, and Nicolas Colsaerts.

Zach Johnson is captaining the US squad and has Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Stewart Cink, Steve Stricker, and Fred Couples as his vice captains.

Below are both the US and European squads for the upcoming biennial event:

Team Europe

Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy

Matt Fitzpatrick

Viktor Hovland

Tyrrell Hatton

Robert McIntyre

Nicolai Hojgaard

Shane Lowry

Ludvig Aberg

Sepp Straka

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Team USA

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Max Homa

Brian Harman

Xander Schauffele

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

Collin Morikawa

Rickie Fowler

Brooks Koepka

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas