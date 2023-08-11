“We realized that we were all in this together” - Bryson DeChambeau opens up on past feud with Brooks Koepka and LIV Golf’s role in it

In a recent interview on Pat McAfee Show, Bryson DeChambeau opened up about his feud with ex-rival turned friend Brooks Koepka.

For the uninitiated, DeChambeau and Koepka had a bit of a cold war that began at the 2019 Dubai Desert Classic, where Koepka criticized the former's slow play. Over the years, both took digs at each other until the 2021 Ryder Cup, when both played for the same team and sorted out their differences.

DeChambeau was a guest at the Pat McAfee show, where he touched upon his feud with the five-time major champion and how they reconciled at the Ryder Cup.

He said, as per The Mirror:

"At the Ryder Cup, we kind of squashed a lot of what was going on. We realized we were going to play for our country and not for our own personal advantage and whatnot."

Both players later joined the LIV Golf circuit, which further helped them in sorting out their differences.

He continued:

"There was beef back in the day, and I think as time has gone on, have gotten older, especially going to LIV, we realized that we were all in this together and we've got to figure out a way to make it make sense for everyone."

He added:

"I think we all held the same belief on both sides of the coin when it came to the franchise model, how the structures are set up, what needs to be done in order to make this a growing the game potential that we think it could be."

The 2021 US Open champion added that there were many points where both of them shared similar opinions, which further helped them strengthen their bond.

DeChambeau added:

"So, over the course of time, it's just become more of an understanding that we're on the same page, and we respect each other in that regard."

Where is Bryson DeChambeau playing this week?

The 29-year-old American is currently in New Jersey for the LIV Golf Bedminster. The event is taking place from Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13 at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster.

DeChambeau is entering this week after winning the LIV Golf Greenbrier last Sunday. He created history at the tournament by shooting a low 58 to claim his first title on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Although the former US Open champion had a rough start to the year, he has made four top-10 finishes in his past five starts. He is currently placed fifth in the LIV Golf season standings with 104 points. His team, Crushers GC, is placed fifth after completing ten events this season.

Here are the LIV Golf League 2023 standings for the individual portion:

Talor Gooch: 145

Cameron Smith: 130

Brooks Koepka: 112

Mito Pereira: 105

Bryson DeChambeau: 104

Patrick Reed: 102

Branden Grace: 98

Dustin Johnson: 96

Harold Varner III: 95

Sebastian Munoz: 83

Here are the LIV Golf League 2023 standings for the team portion:

4 Aces GC: 168

Torque GC: 161

Stinger GC: 140

RangeGoats GC: 131

Crushers GC:122