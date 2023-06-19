"We’ve got to improve the accessibility" - USGA President Fred Perpall aims to boost golf access after lack of black golfers in 2023 U.S. Open

United States Golf Association (USGA) president Fred Perpall spoke about the lack of black players in golf at all levels. According to Perpall, this is evident in the 2023 US Open, and visible in all categories. That´s why, he stated, "accessibility" must be improved.

Fred Perpall, who spoke from the Los Angeles Country Club, answered questions during a press conference. He said that the USGA board is aware of the issue. He also expressed that they are working to reverse the situation, starting with the youngest players.

Fred Perpall at the 2023 U.S. Open (Image via Getty).

Fred Perpall, an African-American with Bahamian origins, related his own relationship with golf as an example. He started playing golf in his early 20s, but then he "really couldn't afford it."

However, over time, he was able to become more regular at golf and today boasts a more than decent handicap. Drawing a parallel between his case and that of other African-American players, he finds that the lack of access to golf for players of all backgrounds affects the presence of black players.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Fred Perpall said:

“We could just press the magic wand. If we’re going to have elite golfers of all backgrounds, we’ve got to improve the accessibility.”

Fred Perpall is the CEO of the Beck Group (commercial construction and architecture) in Dallas, Texas. He is also the first African-American president of the USGA. As he told the Los Angeles Times, his administration is working to eradicate that lack of access:

“Kids of color and of all backgrounds [should] know that there’s absolutely room in this game … and at every level.”

He added:

“I don’t just want, you know, my presentation here and my position to be one of inspiration. We want it to mean something. And that’s why we’re spending our time and our effort and our resources to make sure we open up more pathways.”

Tiger Woods at the 2023 The Masters (Image via Getty).

Fred Perpall, black players and golf

According to official USGA figures, the 2023 US Open had no black players in the field of 156 golfers.

Only 1.2% of the 10,187 (record) players who participated in the qualifiers to reach Los Angeles were African-American. The exact figure was 126. If we talk about players considered Top, the number is much lower.

Tiger Woods, considered to be the best player in the world (debating whether he may or may not be the best in history, in the present, or both) did not participate due to his injuries. Harold Varner III, who plays on the LIV Golf circuit, was unable to qualify in Duhram, North Carolina.

The same fate befell Joseph Bramlett and Cameron Champ. Bramlett failed to earn his spot at the Rockville, Maryland qualifier, while Champ also failed to make it at the Rockville, Maryland qualifier in Columbus, Ohio.

The list of black professional golfers considered Top is not much longer.

