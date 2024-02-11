“We've got a lot of firepower” - Brooks Koepka thrilled as strategic changes propel Smash GC to victory at LIV Golf Las Vegas

Brooks Koepka's strategic changes saw his team Smash GC win the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas event on Saturday, February 10. Koepka's squad won the team title with a score of under 33.

The American golfer made a few changes to the team at the start of this season and it seemingly helped them perform better in 2024. Last season, his squad couldn't finish in the top five of the team standings and did not win any event.

But the team's 2024 season got off to a nice start with its new members. Koepka added Graeme McDowell and Talor Gooch to his squad, along with Jason Kokrak.

Last season, Koepka's brother Chase was part of the team along with Matt Wolff. However, after Koepka's public fallout with Wolff, Gooch joined the team, while Chase failed to secure his spot on the Saudi circuit.

After the tournament ended on Saturday, Brooks Koepka spoke candidly with the media about his team's performance at the LIV Golf Las Vegas event. He said (via Mirror.co.uk):

"Doing the off-season moves before the four scores counted - I thought it was great having three, but then I think it actually turned to our benefit. Look, we've got a lot of firepower, a lot of guys on this team that know how to win, know how to play golf. You just look at it today. Great players play well in tough conditions. That's what G-Mac did today."

"I'm beyond proud of him and these guys having a chance to win. That's all you can ask for. Basically, three guys with a chance to win on a Sunday is always a good thing," he added.

Smash GC's Talor Gooch finished in second place in the individual championship at the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas event. Each of the four team players was placed among the top 12 and contributed to their team's victory.

Koepka ended up in a tie for 12th place, while McDowell and Jason Kokrak tied for fifth place. The team won the competition by seven strokes with a final score of under 33. 4Aces GC came in second, followed by RangeGoats.

2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas team leaderboard

Here is the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas team leaderboard:

1 Smash GC: -33

2 4Aces GC: -26

3 RangeGoats GC: -24

4 Crushers GC: -18

5 Legion XIII: -16

6 Torque GC: -16

7 Majesticks GC: -12

8 Fireballs GC: -12

9 Cleeks GC: -9

10 Ripper GC: -9

11 Iron Heads GC: -3

12 Stinger GC: +5

13 HyFlyers GC: +7