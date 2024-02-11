How much did Dustin Johnson win at 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas? Exploring prize money payout for $25,000,000 event

Dustin Johnson earned $4 million from the purse of $25 million after winning the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas event on Saturday, February 10. The 4Aces GC captain settled for a score of 12-under, registering a one-stroke victory over last year's LIV Individual Champion Talor Gooch and RangeGoats player Peter Uihlein.

Johnson shot all the rounds under par, with his best score coming in the second round when he shot 8-under. He played a round of 1-under on Saturday and emerged victorious.

Gooch and Uihlein settled in a tie for second place and took $1.87 million each. Matthew Wolff earned a check of $1 million by finishing solo in the fourth position. Jon Rahm pocketed $525K after finishing in eighth place, while Adrian Meronk tied for ninth place, which earned him $409K in prize money.

Dustin Johnson was impressive in his first season of LIV Golf when he won the season-ending individual championship. However, last year, he finished fifth on the individual leaderboard. Nonetheless, in 2024, he got off to a smooth start with a victory at the Las Vegas event.

Speaking about his win, Johnson said (via Mirror.co.uk):

"Yeah, last year I did not play very well. It kind of goes with how much effort I put into it, too. I obviously could have worked a lot harder than I did. This year I've got a little more drive and determination because I don't enjoy not playing well. I enjoy playing well. I enjoy being up here talking to you guys after the week is over, and I really enjoy holding up the trophies at the end of the week.”

2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas prize money payout

Here is the prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas event:

1 Dustin Johnson: $4,000,000

T2 Talor Gooch: $1,875,000

T2 Peter Uihlein: $1,875,000

4 Matthew Wolff: $1,000,000

T5 Graeme McDowell: $700,000

T5 Paul Casey: $700,000

T5 Jason Kokrak: $700,000

8 Jon Rahm: $525,000

T9 Sebastian Munoz: $409,167

T9 Adrian Meronk: $409,167

T9 Bryson DeChambeau: $409,167

T12 Caleb Surratt: $340,000

T12 Brooks Koepka: $340,000

T12 Tyrrell Hatton: $340,000

T15 Pat Perez: $267,500

T15 Henrik Stenson: $267,500

T15 Richard Bland: $267,500

T15 David Puig: $267,500

T15 Cameron Smith: $267,500

T15 Bubba Watson: $267,500

T21 Ian Poulter: $207,500

T21 Kalle Samooja: $207,500

T21 Marc Leishman: $207,500

T21 Abraham Ancer: $207,500

T21 Branden Grace: $207,500

T21 Laurie Canter: $207,500

T27 Sam Horsfield: $180,000

T27 Sergio Garcia: $180,000

T27 Harold Varner III: $180,000

T30 Charles Howell III: $160,000

T30 Phil Mickelson: $160,000

T30 Eugenio Chacarra: $160,000

T30 Thomas Pieter: $160,000

T30 Joaquin Niemann: $160,000

T35 Matt Jones: $142,800

T35 Dean Burmester: $142,800

T35 Kevin Na: $142,800

T35 Cameron Tringale: $142,800

T35 Jinichiro Kozuma: $142,800

T40 Carlos Ortiz: $130,800

T40 Danny Lee: $130,800

T40 Patrick Reed: $130,800

T40 Lee Westwood: $130,800

T40 Anirban Lahiri: $130,800

T45 Scott Vincent: $123,250

T45 Kieran Vincent: $123,250

T45 Lucas Herbert: $123,250

T45 Andy Ogletree: $123,250

49 Mito Pereira: $60,000

50 Louis Oosthuizen: $60,000

T51 Hudson Swafford: $55,000

T51 Martin Kaymer: $55,000

T53 Brendan Steele: $50,000

T53 Charl Schwartzel: $50,000

Team prize money

1 Smash GC: $3 million

2 4Aces GC: $1.5 million

3 RangeGoats GC: $500,000