How much did Dustin Johnson win at 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas? Exploring prize money payout for $25,000,000 event

Dustin Johnson earned $4 million from the purse of $25 million after winning the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas event on Saturday, February 10. The 4Aces GC captain settled for a score of 12-under, registering a one-stroke victory over last year's LIV Individual Champion Talor Gooch and RangeGoats player Peter Uihlein.
Johnson shot all the rounds under par, with his best score coming in the second round when he shot 8-under. He played a round of 1-under on Saturday and emerged victorious.
Gooch and Uihlein settled in a tie for second place and took $1.87 million each. Matthew Wolff earned a check of $1 million by finishing solo in the fourth position. Jon Rahm pocketed $525K after finishing in eighth place, while Adrian Meronk tied for ninth place, which earned him $409K in prize money.
Dustin Johnson was impressive in his first season of LIV Golf when he won the season-ending individual championship. However, last year, he finished fifth on the individual leaderboard. Nonetheless, in 2024, he got off to a smooth start with a victory at the Las Vegas event.
Speaking about his win, Johnson said (via Mirror.co.uk):
"Yeah, last year I did not play very well. It kind of goes with how much effort I put into it, too. I obviously could have worked a lot harder than I did. This year I've got a little more drive and determination because I don't enjoy not playing well. I enjoy playing well. I enjoy being up here talking to you guys after the week is over, and I really enjoy holding up the trophies at the end of the week.”
2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas prize money payout
Here is the prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas event:
- 1 Dustin Johnson: $4,000,000
- T2 Talor Gooch: $1,875,000
- T2 Peter Uihlein: $1,875,000
- 4 Matthew Wolff: $1,000,000
- T5 Graeme McDowell: $700,000
- T5 Paul Casey: $700,000
- T5 Jason Kokrak: $700,000
- 8 Jon Rahm: $525,000
- T9 Sebastian Munoz: $409,167
- T9 Adrian Meronk: $409,167
- T9 Bryson DeChambeau: $409,167
- T12 Caleb Surratt: $340,000
- T12 Brooks Koepka: $340,000
- T12 Tyrrell Hatton: $340,000
- T15 Pat Perez: $267,500
- T15 Henrik Stenson: $267,500
- T15 Richard Bland: $267,500
- T15 David Puig: $267,500
- T15 Cameron Smith: $267,500
- T15 Bubba Watson: $267,500
- T21 Ian Poulter: $207,500
- T21 Kalle Samooja: $207,500
- T21 Marc Leishman: $207,500
- T21 Abraham Ancer: $207,500
- T21 Branden Grace: $207,500
- T21 Laurie Canter: $207,500
- T27 Sam Horsfield: $180,000
- T27 Sergio Garcia: $180,000
- T27 Harold Varner III: $180,000
- T30 Charles Howell III: $160,000
- T30 Phil Mickelson: $160,000
- T30 Eugenio Chacarra: $160,000
- T30 Thomas Pieter: $160,000
- T30 Joaquin Niemann: $160,000
- T35 Matt Jones: $142,800
- T35 Dean Burmester: $142,800
- T35 Kevin Na: $142,800
- T35 Cameron Tringale: $142,800
- T35 Jinichiro Kozuma: $142,800
- T40 Carlos Ortiz: $130,800
- T40 Danny Lee: $130,800
- T40 Patrick Reed: $130,800
- T40 Lee Westwood: $130,800
- T40 Anirban Lahiri: $130,800
- T45 Scott Vincent: $123,250
- T45 Kieran Vincent: $123,250
- T45 Lucas Herbert: $123,250
- T45 Andy Ogletree: $123,250
- 49 Mito Pereira: $60,000
- 50 Louis Oosthuizen: $60,000
- T51 Hudson Swafford: $55,000
- T51 Martin Kaymer: $55,000
- T53 Brendan Steele: $50,000
- T53 Charl Schwartzel: $50,000
Team prize money
- 1 Smash GC: $3 million
- 2 4Aces GC: $1.5 million
- 3 RangeGoats GC: $500,000