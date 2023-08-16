“We’ve got the Tall Poppy Syndrome”: Despite recent success, Cam Smith still keeping his feet on the ground

Cam Smith has received quite a lot of success recently, but he still remains down to earth. He won his second LIV Golf event of the season in just three starts and is performing exceptionally well. He won the LIV Golf Bedminster events by a dominating seven shots.

Smith shot three consistent rounds of 66, 67, and 68 to lift the trophy with a final score of 12 under 201 at the Trump National Golf Course.

Anirban Lahiri finished in second place with a score of 5 under. However, despite enjoying these victories, Cam Smith has been very grounded.

Speaking in a pre-round interview, he said via LIV Golf's Twitter:

"Australians in general are pretty laid back people. We've got this thing called Tall Poppy Syndrome in Australia. If you get a little bit too far ahead of yourself, the Aussies will quickly pull you back down."

This latest victory is now his ninth in the last 19 months and the third in the LIV Golf Series since its inception last year.

Cam Smith picks up two wins in three starts in the LIV Golf Series

The 29-year-old picked up his first 2023 LIV Golf Series win at the London event. After winning at the Centurion Club, Cam Smith pocketed $4 million from the event.

Speaking via Fox Sports, he said:

“It really hasn’t been that long, I think. In Australia at the end of the year (PGA last December) was my last win, but it feels like forever, and especially the way I’ve been playing the last couple months, I’ve been knocking on the door. It’s nice to get one out of the way, and hopefully it opens the floodgates a little bit.”

His next win came not a few weeks later, when he picked up his second win of 2023 at the Bedminster event.

He continued:

“That was the goal since the start of the year, to at least be up there with a shot at it with one tournament to go. Ticking the box in that department this week.”

Cam Smith's team, Rippers GC, also won the team component of the LIV Golf Bedminster even, with a total score of 20 under, defeating Crushers GC and Stinger GC.