"We wanted to recognize Schwab’s 50-year legacy" - Charles Schwab Challenge winner in for a treat with a special 1973 Ford Bronco

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge champion will receive, as part of his prize, a fully restored and customized 1973 Ford Bronco. This is a nod to the founding year of the tournament's official sponsor, Charles Schwab Corporation, which is being honored this year for its half-century in operation.

The Ford Bronco that the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge champion will receive is decorated with tartan plaid on its seats. It's another nod to the traditions of the tournament, which presents the winner of each edition with a tartan plaid jacket to evoke the Scottish origins of golf.

The vehicle was restored and tuned over 14 weeks by Classic Ford Broncos of Powell, Ohio. The company's director of sales and operations, Nate Guess, was in charge of presenting the car and these were some of his words to the press (according to the Miami Herald):

"It’s a 1973 which they (Charles Schwab Corporation) specifically picked that year because this is the 50th year for Schwab. This particular Bronco had the original frame and original matching VIN to the vehicle. It’s got a Gen 3 Coyote motor, so 465 horsepower with an automatic 10-speed transmission."

"Every nut and bolt on this is completely redone — either brand new or replaced. You’ll see the Tartan plaid on the side of the bolsters of the seats, it’s the exact same material that they make the jacket out of.”

About the symbolism of the vehicle, Guess added:

"As we enter our fifth year as title sponsor, we wanted to recognize Schwab’s 50-year legacy of helping our clients get where they want to go, no matter what comes their way. And there’s no better vehicle to embody that than a 1973 Schwab Bronco.”

Charles Schwab Challenge and the car for the champion

The Charles Schwab Challenge is a tournament that will be 77 years old in 2023. Over the years, many traditions have arisen and nuanced their development to the present day.

The awarding of a car to the winner is one that, although a recent addition, can already be counted as one of the must-haves. It involves restored cars, some of them of a remarkable age.

Sam Burns with the trophy and the 1979 Dodgers Challenger he received as the winner of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge (Image via Getty).

It all started in 2019. That year's champion, Kevin Na, received a 1973 Dodge Challenger, which became famous because Na gave it to his caddie, Kenny Harms.

A year later, the Charles Schwab Challenge didn't include any car for the winner (who was finally Daniel Berger). But in 2021, Jason Kokrak became the proud owner of a 1946 Dodge Power Wagon, marking the return of what is now a tradition. Finally, in 2022, Sam Burns received a 1979 Dodgers Challenger.

Poll : 0 votes