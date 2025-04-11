“We weren’t that slow” - Michael Kim responds to being put on the shot clock at the Masters 2025

Michael Kim has responded to being put on the shot clock at the Masters Tournament. After the year's first Major's opening round on Thursday, he tweeted about his experience at Augusta National golf course.

Kim wrote:

“Definitely happy with my 71 today. I felt better today than yesterday and overall felt good. Tomorrow might feel way worse but that’s part of golf and life. Feelings are fleeting and it’s important to not be too caught up in them good or bad.

"I hit some really good shots (chip on 9,10, tee shot 12) some poor ones (tee shot 11). Overall, I’m happy with how I managed this course. I missed it in all the right areas and feel like I played it the right way,” Michael Kim added.

Kim continued by addressing being put on the clock:

“We were put on the clock for a few holes on the back and honestly there’s no worse place than the back nine at Augusta to get put on the clock. The wind keeps switching and you can’t switch clubs. On 15, when Mike Weir hit his shot, it was 15 yds of help…25yds of potential difference. He hit a decent shot but the ball landed short and rolled in the water. (We weren’t that slow and the group behind might have been even slower)”

Michael Kim ended by stating that he wasn't satisfied with the food and that Friday would be windier. He made one birdie on the second hole, followed by two on the back nine.

When will Michael Kim tee off for the second round of the Masters Tournament?

Michael Kim will start the second round at 11:10 a.m. on the first tee along with Mike Weir and Cameron Young. Here's a list of all tee times and pairings for Friday at the Masters Tournament (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

7:40 a.m. – Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

7:51 a.m. – Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

8:02 a.m. – José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

8:13 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (A)

8:24 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:35 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (A)

8:52 a.m. – Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

9:03 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (A)

9:14 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

9:25 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:36 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

9:47 a.m. – Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

9:58 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

10:15 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

10:26 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

10:37 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

10:48 a.m. – Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

10:59 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

11:10 a.m. – Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

11:21 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

11:38 a.m. – Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson

11:49 a.m. – Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (A)

12:00 p.m. – Cameron Smith, J. T. Poston, Aaron Rai

12:11 p.m. – Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

12:22 p.m. – Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

12:33 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

12:50 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

1:01 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee

1:12 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

1:23 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (A)

1:34 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

1:45 p.m. – Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

