Bryson DeChambeau had quite the week at the 2024 Masters, and after leading the tournament for the first two days, he ended up finishing T6. Despite DeChambeau not winning, he had quite a successful week at the Masters.
Bryson DeChambeau won the 2020 US Open, which gave him an exemption for five years to the Masters. Next year will be the last year that DeChambeau has an exemption to be a part of the field. However, he is looking forward to making the most of it, and wants to perform even better this year.
In a post after the Masters, DeChambeau said:
"Always a pleasure competing at the Masters with all the best players in the year. It wasn't the outcome we were looking for, but we will be back."
Bryson DeChambeau said that he would love to tee it up at the Masters on a special invitation even after he loses his exemption status.
"I don't know what the future holds, but one thing I do know, if I do get invited, I'd gratefully come back after my exemption is up."
The LIV Golf players will now move on to the Adelaide event, which will be held from April 26 to 28 at the Grange Golf Club, Australia.
2024 Masters leaderboard explored ft. Bryson DeChambeau and other LIV Golf players
Following is the leaderboard at the end of the 2024 Masters:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Ludvig Åberg
- T3. Tommy Fleetwood
- T3. Collin Morikawa
- T3. Max Homa
- T6. Bryson DeChambeau
- T6. Cameron Smith
- 8. Xander Schauffele
- T9. Will Zalatoris
- T9. Cameron Young
- T9. Tyrrell Hatton
- T12. Cam Davis
- T12. Matthieu Pavon
- T12. Patrick Reed
- T12. Adam Schenk
- T16. Chris Kirk
- T16. Nicolai Højgaard
- T16. Byeong Hun An
- T16. Sepp Straka
- T20. Lucas Glover
- T20. Taylor Moore
- T22. Keegan Bradley
- T22. Patrick Cantlay
- T22. Harris English
- T22. Adam Scott
- T22. Min Woo Lee
- T22. Joaquin Niemann
- T22. Matt Fitzpatrick
- T22. Rory McIlroy
- T30. Si Woo Kim
- T30. Tom Kim
- T30. Jason Day
- T30. Rickie Fowler
- T30. J.T. Poston
- T35. Akshay Bhatia
- T35. Kurt Kitayama
- T35. Camilo Villegas
- T38. Corey Conners
- T38. Hideki Matsuyama
- T38. Ryan Fox
- T38. Russell Henley
- T38. Luke List
- T43. Phil Mickelson
- T43. Shane Lowry
- T45. José María Olazábal
- T45. Jon Rahm
- T45. Danny Willett
- T45. Brooks Koepka
- T45. Denny McCarthy
- T45. Sahith Theegala
- 51. Grayson Murray
- 52. Eric Cole
- T53. Adam Hadwin
- T53. Neal Shipley (a)
- T55. Erik van Rooyen
- T55. Jake Knapp
- T55. Tony Finau
- T58. Thorbjørn Olesen
- T58. Vijay Singh
The next Major on the list is now the PGA Championship, which will be held from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Club, Kentucky.