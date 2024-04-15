Bryson DeChambeau had quite the week at the 2024 Masters, and after leading the tournament for the first two days, he ended up finishing T6. Despite DeChambeau not winning, he had quite a successful week at the Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau won the 2020 US Open, which gave him an exemption for five years to the Masters. Next year will be the last year that DeChambeau has an exemption to be a part of the field. However, he is looking forward to making the most of it, and wants to perform even better this year.

In a post after the Masters, DeChambeau said:

"Always a pleasure competing at the Masters with all the best players in the year. It wasn't the outcome we were looking for, but we will be back."

Bryson DeChambeau said that he would love to tee it up at the Masters on a special invitation even after he loses his exemption status.

"I don't know what the future holds, but one thing I do know, if I do get invited, I'd gratefully come back after my exemption is up."

The LIV Golf players will now move on to the Adelaide event, which will be held from April 26 to 28 at the Grange Golf Club, Australia.

2024 Masters leaderboard explored ft. Bryson DeChambeau and other LIV Golf players

Following is the leaderboard at the end of the 2024 Masters:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Ludvig Åberg

T3. Tommy Fleetwood

T3. Collin Morikawa

T3. Max Homa

T6. Bryson DeChambeau

T6. Cameron Smith

8. Xander Schauffele

T9. Will Zalatoris

T9. Cameron Young

T9. Tyrrell Hatton

T12. Cam Davis

T12. Matthieu Pavon

T12. Patrick Reed

T12. Adam Schenk

T16. Chris Kirk

T16. Nicolai Højgaard

T16. Byeong Hun An

T16. Sepp Straka

T20. Lucas Glover

T20. Taylor Moore

T22. Keegan Bradley

T22. Patrick Cantlay

T22. Harris English

T22. Adam Scott

T22. Min Woo Lee

T22. Joaquin Niemann

T22. Matt Fitzpatrick

T22. Rory McIlroy

T30. Si Woo Kim

T30. Tom Kim

T30. Jason Day

T30. Rickie Fowler

T30. J.T. Poston

T35. Akshay Bhatia

T35. Kurt Kitayama

T35. Camilo Villegas

T38. Corey Conners

T38. Hideki Matsuyama

T38. Ryan Fox

T38. Russell Henley

T38. Luke List

T43. Phil Mickelson

T43. Shane Lowry

T45. José María Olazábal

T45. Jon Rahm

T45. Danny Willett

T45. Brooks Koepka

T45. Denny McCarthy

T45. Sahith Theegala

51. Grayson Murray

52. Eric Cole

T53. Adam Hadwin

T53. Neal Shipley (a)

T55. Erik van Rooyen

T55. Jake Knapp

T55. Tony Finau

T58. Thorbjørn Olesen

T58. Vijay Singh

The next Major on the list is now the PGA Championship, which will be held from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Club, Kentucky.

