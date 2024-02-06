Tiger Woods recently ended his iconic three decade long partnership with Nike. It has not slowed him down however, as the legendary golfer has now teased his very own apparel line. This signals the next step in his career and his sponsorship.

Tiger Woods has been in a long-time relationship with TaylorMade, whose equipment he uses. TaylorMade recently filed the trademark 'Sunday Red' according to Golf Week, signalling that this would be the launch of his new apparel line.

Now, Woods has released a post on social media, teasing the launch of his line on February 12, 2024. While TaylorMade does not currently have a notable golf apparel line, Tiger Woods' new partnership would signal a change.

The teaser has sent the golf fans into a frenzy as they wait for the date. Fans extended their support to the 15-time Major winner.

"We will be there no matter what GOAT," one fan said.

"The eye of the Tiger!" remarked another fan.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade register 'Sunday Red' apparel line and logo

In January, Woods announced that he and Nike would be parting ways after a 27-year long relationship. He spoke about his relationship with Nike and thanked Phil Knight for the memories made over the years. Woods said in a statement:

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever."

"Phil Knight's passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way."

Woods also hinted that there would be a new chapter in his life, which was made apparent with the 'Sunday Red' trademark.

The new logo is a leaping tiger, and there is a high probability that Tiger Woods might be seen wearing this apparel at the 2024 Genesis Open at the Riviera.