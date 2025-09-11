"We will never forget" - Lexi Thompson remembers victims of 9/11 on its 24th anniversary

Lexi Thompson took a moment to reflect on the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. She shared an Instagram story on September 11, remembering the tragic event.

Thompson is preparing for the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship. She shared an image of the US flag alongside a caption that read:

"WE WILL NEVER FORGET.

SEPTEMBER 11, 2001."

On September 11, 2001, four passenger planes were hijacked by a terrorist group. Two of these planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

The first plane struck the first tower, and 17 minutes later, the second plane hit the other. Both towers collapsed in less than two hours, spreading thick clouds of dust across the city.

A third plane was flown into the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US military near Washington, DC. The fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to fight the hijackers.

In total, 2,977 people died in the attacks, not including the 19 hijackers. Among the victims were 2,606 people at the Twin Towers, 125 at the Pentagon, and all 246 passengers and crew aboard the four planes.

Citizens from 77 different countries lost their lives. New York City alone lost 441 first responders. Thousands more later developed illnesses linked to the toxic debris. Additionally, Lexi Thompson paid tribute to fallen U.S. soldiers on Memorial Day.

When Lexi Thompson paid tribute to American soldiers on Memorial Day

Earlier this year, on May 26, Lexi Thompson shared a message on Instagram to mark Memorial Day, which is dedicated to honoring those who lost their lives serving in the US military. She shared an Instagram story, writing:

“Thank you to ll the men and women that have sacrificed so much to have served our country! And of course thank you to all the men and women that are currently serving!”

Thompson also changed her profile picture to an image of herself draped in the American flag. She has a strong history of representing the United States in international competitions, including the Solheim Cup.

Apart from that, on the golf course, Lexi Thompson last appeared at the 2025 FM Championship, ending in a tie for 24th on the LPGA Tour. The American golfer, who now plays part-time on the tour, struggled in the first two rounds but recovered over the weekend.

Thompson opened with a 71 in the first round and followed it with a 70 in the second. She then played the final two rounds without a bogey. On Saturday, August 30, starting on the first tee, she made three birdies on the back nine. In the final round on Sunday, she again made three birdies without a bogey.

Next, Lexi Thompson will be at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, set to take place from September 11 to 14 at TPC River’s Bend in Hamilton Township, Ohio. Top golfers will compete for a $2 million prize and 500 Race to CME Globe points.

