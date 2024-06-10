“We are witnessing history”, “Future GOAT?” - Fans laud Scottie Scheffler as he adds another win on his ‘legendary run’ of form

Fans on social media have lauded Scottie Scheffler on his resounding win at the 2024 Memorial Tournament on Sunday (June 9). The American golfer emerged victorious at the recently concluded signature PGA Tour event, bringing his total wins for the year to five.

Having won his maiden PGA Tour event in 2022, Scottie Scheffler has now clinched victories in 11 tournaments on the circuit, with his best season unarguably coming in 2024.

The World No. 1 added another victory to his decorated resume ahead of the upcoming US Open. He won the Masters earlier this year, along with the Players Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and RBC Heritage, before winning the Memorial Tournament.

As the PGA Tour shared his victories over the past two years, fans praised the phenomenal star golfer and dubbed him the "Future GOAT."

One fan commented that they have witnessed history with all the victories Scottie Scheffler has achieved this season.

"We are witnessing history with Scottie Scheffler. This is other worldly level of golf being played. Who can stop this guy?" the fan commented.

Meanwhile, others appreciated him for his "legendary run" this season.

"Future GOAT?" wrote another fan.

"He’s on a legendary run," commented another fan.

Scottie Scheffler sets eyes on US Open following his win at the Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler won the second Major of his career earlier this year at the Masters. However, he has not won any other Major besides the Masters.

With the next Major just around the corner, Scheffler has his eyes set on winning the 2024 US Open. The American golfer is hopeful of adding another victory to his tally.

Following his phenomenal win at the Memorial Tournament, he opened up about his game plan for the Major, saying (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"Hopefully going into next week I'm going it stick to my game plan and prepare the way I usually would and get ready to go out and compete again on Thursday."

He also talked about his performance at the Memorial Tournament held at Muirfield Village Golf Course.

"It's a good place to be. I like how my game's feeling right now and I feel like I've been playing some good golf. It's great to see some results too and some wins. Out here the margins are so small between winning and losing. It's a putt or a shot here or there. Fortunately, I was able to hit the shots when I needed to," said Scheffler.

It's important to note that this was Scheffler's 11th PGA Tour win, with his first coming at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. He won four tournaments in 2022 and two in 2023.

Interestingly, Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Masters in 2022 and again for the second time in 2024. He also won The Players Championship twice, back-to-back in 2023 and then in 2024.

Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title in 2023 by defeating Nick Taylor by two strokes. However, it was his first win at the Memorial Tournament. Additionally, he has also won the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the 2024 RBC Heritage.

Next, he will tee off at the US Open 2024, scheduled from June 13 to 16 at the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course.