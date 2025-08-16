"Weak course"; "With a double bogey" - Fans react to Sebastian Munoz's sub-60 round in Indianapolis

Fans on social media have reacted to Sebastian Munoz’s sub-60 round at the LIV Golf Indianapolis event. The Saudi league is heading for the conclusion of its 2025 season with the last individual event underway this week.

Munoz took the lead in the game after the opening round on Friday. He carded a round of 12-under 59. LIV Golf League shared a video of the Colombian golfer’s phenomenal game on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"SEBAS SHOOTS 59 😱 @jsmunozgolf cards the third sub-60 round in LIV Golf history 🔥"

Fans jumped to the comments section to react to his game. Many spoke about the golf course, while some shared their amazement as he made a double bogey in the round.

"Weak course," a fan wrote.

"With a double bogey?" another fan said.

"unserious golf course," another fan added.

Here are more fan reactions:

"Nobodies playing against nobody w nobody watching," a fan said.

"And the crowd went mild! Yay!" one more added.

"Not much of a golf course," a fan jotted.

Sebastian Munoz opens up about his performance at LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025

Sebastian Munoz started the game on the second tee hole at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis on Friday. He made a birdie on the fourth, followed by an unfortunate double bogey on the fifth.

However, he then was phenomenal and carded consecutive birdies from the sixth to the 13th holes. Then, after making a par on the 14th, he added four more birdies to wrap with a score of 12-under.

In the post-round press conference, he opened up about his performance and said:

"Awesome, awesome day. Feeling right now a bit tired. It was a lot of mental strength out there. I felt like -- I started decent. A couple pars, a birdie and then a couple bad shots in a row, ended up making double.

"Kind of forgave myself, honestly. I didn't want to hold on and have a grudge all day, so I kind of forgave myself and ended up chipping in for birdie on 6 and birdieing 7 and 8 and 9 and 10, 11, 12, 13. It was really nice," he added.

Sebastian Munoz had a three-stroke lead in the game after the opening round. Dustin Johnson settled in solo second place at 9-under, followed by Cameron Smith, tied for third with Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters, and Joaquin Niemann.

This season on LIV Golf, Sebastian Munoz was the runner-up at the LIV Golf Riyadh event and then recorded a T6 at the Hong Kong event, a T5 at the Singapore event, and a T7 in Mexico City. He is looking forward to his first win of the season. The tournament will have its final on Sunday, August 17.

