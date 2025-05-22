‘Weird’ Charley Hull reveals her unusual way of scheduling events

Charley Hull says she has a unique way of scheduling her events on the LPGA Tour. In her recent press conference, she reflected on how she often plans her schedule around getting back home as soon as possible.
Hull is currently in Mayakoba, Quintana Roo, Mexico, for the LPGA Mexico Riviera Maya Open, which begins on Thursday, May 22, at El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen. This is the final event ahead of the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, the second major of the season.
On Wednesday, May 21, during the pre-event press conference for the Mexico Riviera Maya Open, Charley Hull was asked how she schedules her events around the majors.
"I'm quite weird," she replied. "I just look when I can fly out for two weeks and come home for two weeks, because I get homesick. I plan my whole schedule around going out for two and coming back for two."
Prior to this week, Hull last competed at the Black Desert Championship earlier this month, where she finished in a tie for 40th.
"We have no proper Mexican restaurants," – Charley Hull excited to try authentic cuisine at Riviera Maya Open
During the press conference, Charley Hull was also asked about her favorite Mexican food. However, the English star admitted that there aren't any proper Mexican restaurants in her country.
"English people just think Mexican food is just like fajitas," she said. "And I don't even know if you have fajitas, do you know what I mean? It's like a made-up thing. I'm like, no, that's not Mexicans food."
"When I come to the US, I always look for a traditional family-run Mexican restaurant because I love the taste of food and it's just so nice. Now, like after my press conference I want to go to a Mexican restaurant and just go and eat some food. Yeah, I just love it. I think it tastes so yummy," she added.
Charley Hull is paired with Gaby Lopez and Akie Iwai for the opening round of the Riviera Maya Open. The trio will tee off on Thursday at 7:55 a.m. ET from the first tee at El Camaleón Golf Course.
The first round of the Riviera Maya Open will begin at 7 a.m. ET, with Jennifer Song, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Jaravee Boonchant teeing off from the first hole. On the tenth hole, Tiffany Chan, Ana Belac, and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap will go out as the first group.