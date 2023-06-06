"Welfare Check on Chamblee" - Brooks Koepka takes a dig at Brandel Chamblee amid PGA Tour LIV Golf merger

One person who will certainly not be happy about the new shock golf tours merger is analyst Brandel Chamblee.

In a revolutionary move for the golf world, the LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour have signed an agreement that will see them merge. Along with the DP World Tour as well, all three Tours will be forming a 'new and bigger golf entity'.

Chamblee has been known to be one of the biggest critics of the LIV Golf Series ever since its inception. In the past, he has said that working with LIV was like working with a 'murderous dictator'. Chamblee has attacked the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.

Now that all the Tours are merging, LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka was one of the ones to call out Brandel Chamblee. Koepka posted a hilarious tweet that simply read:

"Welfare Check on Chamblee."

Chamblee has been quite vocal about his dislike for the LIV Golf Series. He has claimed that the league will only 'sportswash' the game of golf and does not give it any regard. Now, with the new merger deal signed, there is a big shake-up in the golf world.

Brandel Chamblee's attack on LIV Golf falls flat after new merger announcement with the PGA Tour

Chamblee has also feuded with Phil Mickelson, who has been the face of LIV Golf. His long-standing spat with Mickelson has included the analyst even blocking the golfer on Twitter.

With the PIF now willing to invest millions into the new golf entity, Brandel Chamblee will be at a loss for words when it comes to LIV Golf's 'blood money'.

The shocking merger announced by the three tours aims to provide fans with fresh and engaging golf, while also growing the several initiatives that are already underway. A statement released said:

"The parties have signed an agreement that combines PIF's golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV Golf) with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from a model that delivers maximum excitement and competition among the game's best players."

