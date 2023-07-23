“Well earned. Chapeau!” - Fans go crazy as Brian Harman clinches historic victory at the Open Championship 2023

Brian Harman won his first-ever career major at the 2023 Open Championship. Despite rough conditions going into the final day, he kept his cool to lift the Claret Jug with a dominating victory. Harman first took the lead after the second round at the Open and saw it all the way to victory.

Brian Harman won the Open by the second-largest margin ever - six strokes. No golfer came close to threatening Harman's victory over the last round as the golfer finished the day with a -2 and the entire tournament with a -12.

Needless to say, golf fans were impressed Harman's performance.

He came into the tournament determined to take the win. He was leading the 2017 US Open after the first 54 holes but soon lost his lead. He was not about to let that happen again. Therefore, he focused on winning and when he did, fans went wild.

One fan tweeted:

"Well earned. Chapeau!"

Here are some more reactions from fans on Twitter as Brian Harman lifts the Open Championship trophy:

Peter Finch @PeterFinchGolf deserved winner that no one could touch this week He bossed it, simpledeserved winner that no one could touch this week twitter.com/theopen/status…

Matthew Sheppard @MatthewSheppard 🏼 @TheOpen He won the tournament on Friday with 4 back to back birdies and separated himself from the field that couldn’t catch up

Brian Harman sets several records as he cruises to Open Championship victory

Not only did Brian Harman win with ease, but he also set a few records along the way.

After the first two rounds, he tied the 36-hole record set by Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy for the lowest score at the Open Championship at -10. He also became only the third left-handed golfer to win the Open Championship after Mickelson and Bob Charles.

Needless to say, Harman was thrilled to secure a victory and his first-ever major win. He said via CNN:

“I’m going to have me a few pints from this trophy, I believe. This golf course was a real test. It was set up so great, even with the weather. Tto all the fans, all the nice words and all the people that were back home rooting me on, I appreciate it - thank you so much.”

With this, he currently sits in third place on the Ryder Cup points board. The top six golfers after the BMW Championship will be a part of the 2023 Ryder Cup team.