"Well, it’s better than playing in 50 mph winds” - Tommy Fleetwood, other PGA Tour pros react to scorching heat at 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

After inclement weather on the first day of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, no golfer would have thought that it might get way too hot at TPC Southwind, Memphis. Tommy Fleetwood, who currently sits on T3 with a -8 score, recently reacted to the extremely warm weather.

He felt that the weather was better than the 50 mph wind that he experienced in the 2023 Open Championship. As quoted by Golf Week, he said:

"Well, it's better than playing in 50 mph winds at Royal Porthcawl how we just saw the other day. It's easier than that."

However, he did underline the disadvantage of warm weather. Tommy Fleetwood shared that due to sweat, the hands were slippery, eventually affecting the grip. He said:

"Obviously, the disadvantage is just how sweaty it is, how slippy your hands can be, and the grips and everything. And, clearly, energy levels. You've really got to focus on that and make sure you're drinking enough and sort of don't get ahead of yourself on the golf course."

It is pertinent to note that on Thursday, the TPC Southwind experienced 2.15 inches of rainfall and a heavy storm which affected the game initially. However, on Friday, the temperature went as high as 110 degrees F.

What did other golfers say about the weather at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The weather conditions at TPC Southwind were surely a challenge for the 70-player field. A lot of golfers were constantly seen using towels and drinking energy drinks.

Jordan Spieth, who started his second round as the table topper (now second on the leaderboard), shared that he was wrong about the weather and added that it was a 'different kind of heat'. As quoted by Golf Week, he said:

"I'm like, 'Man, I was wrong. I'm humbled. It's just a different kind of heat."

Spieth went on to add that he has experienced this kind of heat before. But he emphasized that coming from Scottish and British conditions, it was tough for everyone out there. He said:

"I was trying to force it down. I tried to force down food, too. Just got to do anything to continue to have energy. It was hot. But it's hot a lot. I'm not going to sit there and say we haven't had this kind of heat before. But coming from the Scottish and British, it was certainly a little bit different."

The 2023 Wyndham Championship winner Lucas Glover, who shot a round of 6 under 64, also shared his thoughts on the weather at Memphis. He shared that he didn't get as "wet in the shower" as he got on the 2023 FedEx ST. Jude Championship's second day.

"Pretty warm. I didn't get this wet in the shower this morning," said Glover.

Harris English and his caddie (via Getty Images)

As per Golf Channel's report, Harris English's caddie Eric Larson had to get medical attention due to the scorching heat in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

While English was on his second hole of the day, his caddie bent to tie his laces, but, as he stood back, Larson couldn't stand still. English said, as per the aforementioned publication:

"I told him to take a knee. I grew up in south Georgia and this is the hottest, muggiest day I've ever had on the golf course."

Many other golfers shared that it was really hot at TPC Southwind, Memphis. The T3-ranked Tom Kim said that 'it was tough' playing in the extremely warm weather.