What is the 10-stroke rule for the Genesis Invitational? Details explored

The Genesis Invitational is part of the PGA Tour's Signature Events, a select group of tournaments featuring elite fields, high prize money, and special rules. The introduction of Signature Events in 2023 changed the cut rules for many tournaments, including the Genesis Invitational.

Ad

The Genesis Invitational, traditionally held at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, has been moved to San Diego due to wildfires in the region. Unlike previous tournaments at this venue, this week’s event is part of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events.

Some tournaments, including the Genesis Invitational, use the 10-stroke rule to allow more players to compete in the final rounds. Under this rule, if any golfer is within 10 strokes of the leader after the second round. This ensures that players who are still within reach of the leader have a chance to compete for the title.

Ad

Trending

The 10-stroke rule can have a big impact on a tournament. It can allow players who had a slow start to fight back over the weekend. It also makes the tournament more exciting, as more golfers remain in contention for the win. For example, if a player is ranked 70th but is only nine shots behind the leader, they would still qualify for the final rounds.

While this rule was common in many PGA Tour events, it has been removed from most tournaments. However, a few invitationals, including the Genesis Invitational, still use it.

Ad

Players on the verge of missing the cut at the Genesis Invitational

The 2025 Genesis Invitational is in full swing at Torrey Pines Golf Course, and the pressure is building as players fight to make the cut. After two rounds, only the top 65 players and ties will advance to the weekend, meaning that some big names could be in danger of missing out.

Ad

Golf can be unpredictable, and even top-ranked players can struggle on Riviera’s firm greens and narrow fairways. A few early bogeys or missed putts can push a player dangerously close to the cut line. As the second round progresses, some well-known stars have found themselves needing a strong finish to stay in the tournament.

For those on the bubble, every hole matters. A late birdie streak could save their tournament, while a mistake could send them home early. The 10-stroke rule, still used at the Genesis Invitational, could also come into play. This rule allows any golfer within 10 shots of the leader to advance, even if they are outside the top 65.

With the cut looming, all eyes will be on the final few holes as players battle to keep their Genesis Invitational hopes alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback