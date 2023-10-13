What is the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open’s projected cut-line? All you need to know

The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open is close to completing its first two rounds at the TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada. Cameron Champ is leading the table against second-ranked Nick Taylor by a margin of one stroke.

After the end of the second round, the PGA Tour event will make a cut, which will advance only half of the field to the weekend's play. The projected cut line for the 2023 edition of the tournament is 1 under par score.

Defending champion Tom Kim is placed T19 on the Shriners Children’s Open leaderboard. While Lexi Thompson, the seventh female golfer to play an event on the PGA Tour, is T41 on the leaderboard with a score of -2.

Exploring the players who could make the cut at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open

2023 Shriners Children’s Open, which is the third event on the PGA Tour 2022-23 season fall, will have a budget of $8.4 million. Cameron Champ looks great at the TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada. He is leading the table and is yet to tee off.

As of writing, these are the players who are above the cut line in the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open:

1 - Cameron Champ (-11)

2 - Nick Taylor (-10)

T3 - K.H. Lee (-9)

T3 - Alex Noren (-9)

T3 - Luke List (-9)

T3 - Beau Hossler (-9)

T3 - Henrik Norlander (-9)

T3 - J.T. Poston (-9)

T9 - Vince Whaley (-8)

T9 - Adam Long (-8)

T9 - Matti Schmid (-8)

T9 - Trevor Werbylo (-8)

T9 - Brent Grant (-8)

T14 - Matt Wallace (-7)

T14 - Sam Stevens (-7)

T14 - Davis Riley (-7)

T14 - Lanto Griffin (-7)

T14 - Davis Thompson (-7)

T19 - Patton Kizzire (-6)

T19 - Tom Kim (-6)

T19 - Adam Hadwin (-6)

T22 - Joel Dahmen (-5)

T22 - Jason Dufner (-5)

T22 - Greyson Sigg (-5)

T22 - Erik van Rooyen (-5)

T22 - Webb Simpson (-5)

T22 - Yuxin Lin (-5)

T22 - Cam Davis (-4)

T29 - Garrick Higgo (-4)

T29 - Callum Tarren (-4)

T29 - Nicholas Lindheim (-4)

T29 - Matt NeSmith (-4)

T29 - Akshay Bhatia (-4)

T29 - Nico Echavarria (-4)

T29 - Sam Ryder (-4)

T36 - Doc Redman (-3)

T36 - Scott Piercy (-3)

T36 - J.J. Spaun (-3)

T36 - Hayden Buckley (-3)

T36 - Troy Merritt (-3)

T41 - Will Gordon (-2)

T41 - Doug Ghim (-2)

T41 - Ryan Palmer (-2)

T41 - Michael Kim (-2)

T41 - Kelly Kraft (-2)

T41 - Tano Goya (-2)

T41 - Lexi Thompson (-2)

T41 - Austin Smotherman (-2)

T41 - Ryan Moore (-2)

T41 - Justin Suh (-2)

T41 - Nick Hardy (-2)

T41 - Chad Ramey (-2)

T41 - Taylor Pendrith (-2)

T41 - Ben Taylor (-2)

T41 - Ludvig Åberg (-2)

T41 - Isaiah Salinda (-2)

T57 - Stewart Cink (-1)

T57 - Kevin Tway (-1)

T57 - Adam Schenk (-1)

T57 - Tim Widing (-1)

T57 - Harrison Endycott (-1)

T57 - Aaron Rai (-1)

T57 - Adam Svensson (-1)

T57 - Charley Hoffman (-1)

T57 - Brandt Snedeker (-1)

T57 - Chesson Hadley (-1)

T57 - Nicolai Højgaard (-1)

The leaderboard mentioned above could change after the end of the second round at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open's final leaderboard for Friday will be updated soon.