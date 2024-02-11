What is Aaron Baddeley’s net worth? Exploring the PGA Tour golfer’s income and more

Australian professional golfer Aaron Baddeley has played on the PGA Tour for more than two decades now. Baddeley has won four PGA tournaments to date and earned an estimated amount of $25 million so far. This means he makes roughly $1.25 million a year.

This amount is a result of the player’s successful golf journey as well as some sponsorship deals. According to his PGA Tour biography, Baddeley has officially earned a total of $23,473,474 over his career.

This year, he has added $40,050 to his earnings, a sum derived from his T37 finish at the Farmers Open. Additionally, the 42-year-old golfer made total earnings of $1,337,851 in the 2023 season.

After turning professional in 2000 and joining the tour in 2003, the golfer has participated in 504 events throughout his extensive PGA Tour career. He has successfully made the cut in 299 tournaments, secured the runner-up position five times and achieved 22 top-5 finishes.

Here is a list of Aaron Baddeley’s earnings year-wise:

2022-2023: $1,337,851

2021-22: $199,830

2020-21: $160,640

2019-20: $286,504

2018-19: $904,982

2017-18: $725,928

2016-17: $755,356

2015-16: $1,644,915

2014-15: $439,925

2013-14: $439,925

2012-13: $942,559

2011-12: $1,215,753

2010-11: $3,094,693

2009-10: $879,317

2008-09: $837,065

2007-08: $1,665,587

2006-07: $3,441,119

2005-06: $1,516,513

2004-05: $1,006,006

2003-04: $632,876

2002-03: $989,168

2001-02: $16,380

2000-01: $19,435

Aaron Baddeley has secured lucrative endorsement deals with TaylorMade and Titleist, although the specifics of these contracts, including the financial details, have not been made public.

A look into Aaron Baddeley’s form at WM Phoenix Open

Aaron Baddeley is working hard at the WM Phoenix Open. Currently, he is in the T60 position alongside fellow golfers at TPC Scottsdale. Baddeley started the tournament by earning three birdies and one bogey. This made him finish his first round at 2 under par.

He then started his second round in good form, earning two back-to-back birdies on holes 2nd and 3rd. However, he earned a double bogey on the 5th hole, followed by a bogey on the 7th, which affected his score. Lastly, he again earned a birdie on the 15th hole and concluded the round on even par.

Aaron Baddeley’s performance on the third day was quite average. Despite being limited to playing just the back nine holes because play was suspended, he managed to score three birdies and three bogeys, resulting in a total score of 36.

Baddley has earned a total of 2 under par till now. He is 11 strokes behind the current leader, Nick Taylor. The third round is supposed to resume at 10:30 am EST.