What is Adrian Meronk’s OWGR? Golfer’s ranking explored

Adrian Meronk had a sensational 2022-23 season on the DP World Tour. This was the first multi-win season of his career. He started off with a five-stroke victory over Adam Scott in the ISPS Handa Australian Open in December. Later on, he defeated Romain Langasque by a margin of one stroke to win the DS Automobiles Italian Open in May.

The 30-year-old Polish professional golfer is just one spot out of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). He is currently ranked 51 and his career-best rank is 45.

Despite having a staggering season, Adrian Meronk failed to secure an automatic spot in the European team for the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup. In fact, he was also left out by Luke Donald as one of the six captain's picks for the biennial event.

Exploring Adrian Meronk's 2022-23 season performances and earnings

The Polish golfer played 22 events in the 2022-23 season. He missed seven cuts this season, six on the PGA Tour and one on the DP World Tour.

Adrian Meronk qualified for all four major tournaments this season. He missed the cut at the Masters Tournament and the US Open. However, he finished T40 on the leaderboard in the PGA Championship and T23 in The Open Championship, his best performance in the majors so far.

Meronk's best performance on the PGA Tour came at the Honda Classic, where he finished T14 on the leaderboard.

The Polish golfer played 12 tournaments on the DP World Tour and missed the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic. He had nine top-25 finishes, including two wins.

Following are the leaderboard standings and earnings of Adrian Meronk in the 2022-23 season:

PGA Tour

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Missed the Cut

The Genesis Invitational - T45 ($59,560)

The Honda Classic - T14 ($136,500)

Arnold Palmer Invitational - Missed the Cut

Masters Tournament - Missed the Cut

PGA Championship - T40 ($46,900)

RBC Canadian Open - Missed the Cut

US Open - Missed the Cut

Genesis Scottish Open - Missed the Cut

The Open Championship - T23 ($121,500)

DP World Tour

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship - T34 (€9,026.39)

ISPS Handa Australian Open - 1 (€187,251.77)

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - T10 (€137,534.37)

Dubai Desert Classic - Missed the Cut

WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play - T17 (€203,129.81)

Ras al Khaimah Championship - T4 (€84,778.20)

Korea Championship - T21 (€18,345.86)

DS Automobiles Italian Open - 1 (€500,495.38)

KLM Open - T5 (€66,682.66)

BMW International Open - T3 (€87,078.20)

Betfred British Masters - T15 (€41,257.15)

D+D Real Czech Masters - T62 (€4,540.90)

Omega European Masters - T13 (€35,357.14)

Adrian Meronk has accumulated a sum of around $364,460 playing on the PGA Tour and around €1,375,477 (or say $1,484,930) playing on the DP World Tour.