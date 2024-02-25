What is Anthony Kim’s OWGR rank? Exploring the golfer’s journey on tour ahead of his reported move to LIV Golf

Anthony Kim is reportedly making a remarkable comeback to professional golf after a 12-year hiatus. The American professional golfer is allegedly moving to Greg Norman’s league and is expected to tee off at the LIV Invitational Jeddah next week.

Since Kim has not played professionally for more than a decade, he is currently unranked on the OWGR rankings. Nonetheless, he consistently ranked within the top 100 during his time on the PGA Tour. In his debut year (2007) on the Tour, Kim secured four top-10 finishes to rank under the 100th spot for the first time and finished the year ranked 75.

The following year saw an improvement in his Official World Golf Ranking. Following his triumph at the 2008 Wachovia Championship, which marked his first PGA Tour victory, Anthony Kim ascended to the 16th spot.

Later that year in July, Kim clinched another victory at the 2008 AT&T National which propelled him to the 14th position in the global rankings. He had continued success on Tour that year, securing two third-place finishes (T3) at FedEx events as well.

On September 29, 2008, Kim climbed to the 6th spot on the OWGR, amassing 5.330 points. This achievement marked his highest ranking in the OWGR. Kim remained within the top 10 for a total of 22 weeks.

He finished his last professional year on the PGA Tour (2012) in 300th place on the OWGR.

How did Anthony Kim become a potential contender to participate in the LIV Invitational Jeddah?

The LIV league has made various adjustments to its field for the 2024 season. In addition to the 13 squads, two slots have been designated for players to participate individually in various competitions.

Hudson Swafford, a three-time PGA Tour champion, has secured a permanent position to play the full season in 2024, while Anthony Kim reportedly fills the second spot for the upcoming event.

Greg Norman, the CEO and Commissioner of the LIV organization, reportedly persuaded the golfer to make a comeback on the greens by joining their league. Dustin Johnson is also believed to have played a crucial role in facilitating the one-year agreement between the parties.

DJ reportedly convinced Norman to finalize the contractual agreement (reportedly worth $10M) with Kim. Kim's former caddie, Eric Larson, also allegedly encouraged the golfer to compete once again.

Eric Larson said (via New York Post):

“He goes, ‘I don’t know. I really don’t know. I said, ‘Come on, man, get the old clubs out. Go out there and have some fun.’ And he starts laughing at me. He goes, ‘That’s what everybody wants me to do!’”