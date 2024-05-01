What is the bag policy at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson? All you need to know

The PGA Tour's 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be held at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 2 to 5. The tournament has a specific bag policy that applies to both spectators and volunteers at the event.

Here's what spectators need to know:

Bags larger than 6" x 6" x 6" will not be allowed. Bags that are the slightest bit off will not be let through the gate if they don't fit the PGA Tour standard measurement.

Clear bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" and a one-gallon plastic freezer bag are allowed. Bags containing medically necessary equipment and diaper bags will be permitted subject to inspection at the gates along with infant strollers and baby bottles.

Backpacks, camera bags, mesh bags, purses, seat cushions, clear backpacks, tinted plastic freezer bags, oversized tote bags, binocular cases, printed patterned plastic bags, and folding chair bags are not approved to be carried to the event.

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson spectator rules

Computers and laptops are strictly prohibited on TPC Craig Ranch premises along with fireworks, laser pointers, oversized chairs, knives, firearms, and weapons.

Pets are not allowed at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson with the exception of medically necessary service animals.

Video cameras are not allowed during the entire tournament, including the practice round. Point-and-shoot, film, and DSLR cameras smaller than 6" with no case are allowed at practice rounds but are not to be bought during competition rounds. Selfie sticks, tripods, and hand-held camera stabilizers are prohibited.

Reusable plastic or metal cups and bottles will be allowed if they are empty upon entry to the venue. Designated areas for filling up water will be available. Small umbrellas are permitted without a sleeve.

Mobile phones, tablets, and other personal devices must be on silent mode throughout the entirety of the tournament. Portable radios with headsets are allowed.

Parking arrangements will be made ten minutes away from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson venue. Parking tickets will cost $20 USD if paid in advance and $30 if purchased on the day of. Shuttles will be running from the parking lot to the main entrance.

Spectators may download the 'CJ Cup Byron Nelson' app on the App Store or Google Play to access tickets, view tee times, and leaderboards.

Active, retired, reserved, and veteran military members can receive two complimentary tickets per day. Additional tickets for the military can be purchased with a 50% discount.

Children 15 years old and younger will be admitted for free when accompanied by an adult with an approved ticket.

Although the TPC Craig Ranch will not be open during the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, merch can be purchased at a designated tent near the entrance at the 18th hole tee box.