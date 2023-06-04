“What is this blasphemy?”: Phil Mickelson snaps back at Brandel Chamblee’s fake claims

Phil Mickelson and Brandel Chamblee can hardly be called friends. The Golf Channel Analyst has been a rather harsh critic of the LIV Golf Series and Mickelson has had to face a major brunt of crude tweets. Mickelson has not shied away either, coming back with the perfect response each time.

Despite Mickelson being blocked by Chamblee on Twitter, the two still continue to tussle. This time it was about a debate that was scheduled between them.

According to Chamblee, Phil Mickelson turned down both the dates that he asked for. Even more so, Chamblee said that the 52-year-old blocked him first and after just recently unblocking him, the latter was claiming to be 'magnanimous'.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF ♟️ Stalemate — Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee & LIV Golf’s Phil Mickelson have yet to agree on a date & neutral host for a thier pending debate. Stay tuned… ♟️Stalemate — Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee & LIV Golf’s Phil Mickelson have yet to agree on a date & neutral host for a thier pending debate. Stay tuned… 🚨♟️😐 Stalemate — Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee & LIV Golf’s Phil Mickelson have yet to agree on a date & neutral host for a thier pending debate. Stay tuned… https://t.co/CxQ8OwLRYa

Mickelson of course, found out about the tweet and did not take it well. He replied clearly that there had been no conversation between the both of them and that Chamblee was making it all up.

"What is this blasphemy? We have not communicated AT ALL. Either he is making this up (most likely scenario knowing him) OR he’s talking with someone impersonating me."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @NUCLRGOLF What is this blasphemy? We have not communicated AT ALL. Either he is making this up (most likely scenario knowing him) OR he’s talking with someone impersonating me. 🤷‍♂️ @NUCLRGOLF What is this blasphemy? We have not communicated AT ALL. Either he is making this up (most likely scenario knowing him) OR he’s talking with someone impersonating me. 🤷‍♂️

Phil Mickelson and Brandel Chamblee's war over LIV Golf

The start of this nasty fight began when Chamblee took a dig at Brooks Koepka after he won the U.S. Open. Chamblee has not failed to express his hate for the LIV Series and it seemed to have magnified when the LIV Golfer won a major.

Mickelson however, would not stand for it, and was quick to get back at Chamblee, saying:

"He can rip apart me and countless others but as soon as someone shows his ignorance he can't handle it. He's softer now than he was as a player."

Chamblee seemed to take that to heart and wrote a 600-word long retort to both Koepka and Phil. Soon, Mickelson was joined by Lisa Cornwell, a former Golf Channel reporter.

Cornwell recently released a book about her experience in golf and she dedicated one whole chapter to talking about Chamblee. She labeled him a bully and Phil Mickelson could not help but back her up.

"His obsession with me (and LIV) borders on the psychotic, at least I never had to work with him. Wow."

