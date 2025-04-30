What Brandt Snedeker said after being elected as 2026 Presidents Cup captain

Brandt Snedeker will be leading the US team for the Presidents Cup at the Medinah Country Club, Illinois. He will be succeeding Jim Furyk.

The Presidents Cup is a biennial tournament played between the US and the rest of the world barring Europe. US has a near impeccable record at the Presidents Cup and have won all the editions except 1998 and 2003.

The International team won in a landslide victory of 20.5 and 11.5 in 1998 while the teams tied 17-17 in 2003. Snedeker will want to continue the historically spectacular run that US has had in the Presidents Cup.

After being selected to captain the team, he said:

"It's a tremendous honor to be named US Team Captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup by my peers. I'm looking forward to leading our guys into Medinah for what will certainly be an amazing week of golf,"

Snedeker was a part of the 2013 Presidents Cup winning US team. He was the second highest points scorer after Tiger Woods in the US team with 15,040 points. The ace golfer had won the Saturday fourball and foursomes events alongside Hunter Mahan and Webb Simpson respectively.

"Brandt Snedeker is among the game’s most respected players" - Jay Monahan

Brandt Snedeker and Jay Monahan (Source: Getty)

After the PGA Tour announced Brandt Snedeker to be the US team captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was all praise for the experienced golfer.

"Brandt Snedeker is among the game’s most respected players and one who has garnered the utmost admiration from his peers throughout his 21-year career, which was most recently recognized as he received the 2024 Payne Stewart Award for his outstanding character and sportsmanship," he said via the PGA Tour.

"Brandt is a proven leader on and off the golf course, from his years representing the United States in team competition to building a family foundation benefitting children in his home state of Tennessee. I know he will be a tremendous captain and asset for the U.S. Team in 2026," he added.

US will enter the field at the Medinah Country Club next year as the defending champions of the Presidents Cup. The team will want to keep up their incredible legacy in the prestigious tournament and retain their title.

Brandt Snedeker was assistant to Jim Furyk at the 2024 Presidents Cup and will also be assisting Keegan Bradley at the 2025 Ryder Cup in September.

