What is Callum Tarren's ethnicity? Exploring the PGA Tour star's birthplace

Callum Tarren is currently playing in the Sanderson Farms Championship and is placed T71 on the leaderboard. This is his 58th start on the PGA Tour and he is yet to register his first win.
The 33-year-old golfer was born on October 2, 1990, in Darlington, England. He was born to a Christian English couple, Drew Tarren and Gillian Tarren. A few years ago, he tied the knot with Ashleigh Mckenna and now has a daughter named Sofia Tarren with her.
He graduated with a marketing degree from Radford University in Virginia which he attended from 2011 to 2014. Interestingly, he was also the captain of his University where he started his amateur career.
In the 57 starts that Callum Tarren has had on the PGA Tour, he has made the cut only on 24 instances. He has recorded just five top 10 finishes so far which includes a runner-up finish.
Through his career on the Tour, he has accumulated a total sum of $2,662,699 in on-course earnings.
Despite turning professional in 2015, Tarren has just one professional victory to his name. The win came at the Jiangsu Open, a PGA Tour China event, where he defeated Cao Yi by a margin of one stroke.
How has Callum Tarren performed on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season?
The English golfer had 29 starts in this season on the leading American golf tour. He had made the cut only in 11 and missed in 18 of them, recording just one top-10 finish.
Tarren's best performance came at the RSM Classic where he finished tied for second on the leaderboard.
Below are the leaderboard standings of Callum Tarren on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season
- Fortinet Championship - Missed the Cut
- Sanderson Farms Championship - T13
- Shriners Children's Open - Missed the Cut
- Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Missed the Cut
- World Wide Technology Championship - Missed the Cut
- Cadence Bank Houston Open - 26
- The RSM Classic - T2
- The American Express - Missed the Cut
- Farmers Insurance Open - T25
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T65
- WM Phoenix Open - Missed the Cut
- The Genesis Invitational - Missed the Cut
- The Honda Classic - Missed the Cut
- Arnold Palmer Invitational - Missed the Cut
- THE PLAYERS Championship - Missed the Cut
- Valero Texas Open - Missed the Cut
- RBC Heritage - Missed the Cut
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Missed the Cut
- Mexico Open at Vidanta - Missed the Cut
- Wells Fargo Championship - T64
- PGA Championship - T29
- Charles Schwab Challenge - Missed the Cut
- RBC Canadian Open - T43
- Travelers Championship - T33
- Rocket Mortgage Classic - T29
- John Deere Classic - Missed the Cut
- Genesis Scottish Open - Missed the Cut
- 3M Open - T13
- Wyndham Championship - Missed the Cut
Callum Tarren earned a total of $1,373,187 playing on the PGA Tour events in the 2022-23 season.