What is Callum Tarren's ethnicity? Exploring the PGA Tour star's birthplace

Callum Tarren is currently playing in the Sanderson Farms Championship and is placed T71 on the leaderboard. This is his 58th start on the PGA Tour and he is yet to register his first win.

The 33-year-old golfer was born on October 2, 1990, in Darlington, England. He was born to a Christian English couple, Drew Tarren and Gillian Tarren. A few years ago, he tied the knot with Ashleigh Mckenna and now has a daughter named Sofia Tarren with her.

He graduated with a marketing degree from Radford University in Virginia which he attended from 2011 to 2014. Interestingly, he was also the captain of his University where he started his amateur career.

In the 57 starts that Callum Tarren has had on the PGA Tour, he has made the cut only on 24 instances. He has recorded just five top 10 finishes so far which includes a runner-up finish.

Through his career on the Tour, he has accumulated a total sum of $2,662,699 in on-course earnings.

Despite turning professional in 2015, Tarren has just one professional victory to his name. The win came at the Jiangsu Open, a PGA Tour China event, where he defeated Cao Yi by a margin of one stroke.

How has Callum Tarren performed on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season?

The English golfer had 29 starts in this season on the leading American golf tour. He had made the cut only in 11 and missed in 18 of them, recording just one top-10 finish.

Tarren's best performance came at the RSM Classic where he finished tied for second on the leaderboard.

Below are the leaderboard standings of Callum Tarren on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season

Fortinet Championship - Missed the Cut

Sanderson Farms Championship - T13

Shriners Children's Open - Missed the Cut

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Missed the Cut

World Wide Technology Championship - Missed the Cut

Cadence Bank Houston Open - 26

The RSM Classic - T2

The American Express - Missed the Cut

Farmers Insurance Open - T25

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T65

WM Phoenix Open - Missed the Cut

The Genesis Invitational - Missed the Cut

The Honda Classic - Missed the Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational - Missed the Cut

THE PLAYERS Championship - Missed the Cut

Valero Texas Open - Missed the Cut

RBC Heritage - Missed the Cut

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Missed the Cut

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Missed the Cut

Wells Fargo Championship - T64

PGA Championship - T29

Charles Schwab Challenge - Missed the Cut

RBC Canadian Open - T43

Travelers Championship - T33

Rocket Mortgage Classic - T29

John Deere Classic - Missed the Cut

Genesis Scottish Open - Missed the Cut

3M Open - T13

Wyndham Championship - Missed the Cut

Callum Tarren earned a total of $1,373,187 playing on the PGA Tour events in the 2022-23 season.