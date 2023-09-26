What is Charlie Woods’ career-best score? Exploring the young golfers’ scorecards so far

Charlie Woods's career low was recorded at the 2023 Notah Begay III Championship when the young golfer played a round of 66. He won the 14-15 division at the Mission Inn last week after playing two rounds of 71 and 66. He made birdies on the last two holes to win the trophy.
Charlie made two sets of three consecutive birdies in the final of the event. He started the game with a bang birdieing the first three holes.
However, he then made bogeys on the next two holes but quickly bounced back with another birdie on the eighth hole of the front nine.
He started his game on the back nine again with three birdies from 10th to 13th holes and then made two more birdies on the final two holes.
Charlie Woods made 68 last year and finally shot his career-best of 66 in 2023. Speaking about the tournament and his victory, Young Woods said (via SB Nation):
"Shooting 68 last year and followed up with 66 this year, obviously, this course is great for me... You have to go shoot a low round to win this thing, and it’s not going to be given. Just took it one shot at a time, don’t think too far ahead, and you just gotta keep eating. That’s it."
Interestingly, Charlie Woods father's Tiger served his caddie at last week's event. The 47-year-old golfer has been away from the golf course due to his injuries. However, in the last few weeks, he was often spotted playing golf with his son.
Speaking about his father, Charlie commented:
"We take it one shot at a time. (He) puts me in my place" from time to time. "I’ll talk about the next tee shot and he’s like, ‘No. This is the shot we’re going to focus on. Focus up. This is what we’re gonna do.’"
Charlie Woods' results of junior tournaments
According to the PGA South Florida section, Charlie Woods has played in eight tournaments this year. His best finish was recorded at the SFPGA Jr Cup when he finished tenth place before winning the Notah Begay III Junior Championship.
Below are the results of the tournaments Charlie Woods played in 2022 and 2023:
2023 Medalist Tour - Martin Downs
- Venue: Martin Downs Golf Club
- Score: 78-78-
- Result: T19
2023 Medalist Tour - Crane Watch
- Venue: Crane Watch At Evergreen
- Score: 75
- Result: T8
2023 Medalist Tour - Wellington National
- Venue: Wellington National Golf
- Score: 83-75--158
- Result: 15 40.00
2023 South Florida Jr. PGA Championship
- Venue: Stonebridge CC
- Score: 75-81--156
- Result: T33
2023 39th Nicklaus Junior Championship
- Venue: Jonathan's Landing- Medal
- Score: 79-75--154
- Result: T20
2023 The SFPGA Jr Cup
- Venue: Old Palm GC
- Score: 68-75-76--219
- Result: 10
2023 SFPGA Labor Day Classic
- Venue: PGA National - Champion
- Score: 80-70-82--232
- Result: T35
2022 Medalist Tour - Plantation Preserve
- Venue: Plantation Preserve GC
- Score: 77-77--154
- Result: T22
2022 38th Nicklaus Junior Championship
- Venue: Jonathan's Landing- Medal
- Score: 83-75--158
- Result: T40
2022 SFPGA Labor Day Classic
- Venue: Banyan Golf Club of Palm
- Score: 76-78-78--232
- Result: T23
2022 Medalist Tour - PGA National Estates
- Venue: PGA National - Estates
- Score: 78-77--155
- Result: T28 -