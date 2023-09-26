What is Charlie Woods’ career-best score? Exploring the young golfers’ scorecards so far

Charlie Woods's career low was recorded at the 2023 Notah Begay III Championship when the young golfer played a round of 66. He won the 14-15 division at the Mission Inn last week after playing two rounds of 71 and 66. He made birdies on the last two holes to win the trophy.

Charlie made two sets of three consecutive birdies in the final of the event. He started the game with a bang birdieing the first three holes.

However, he then made bogeys on the next two holes but quickly bounced back with another birdie on the eighth hole of the front nine.

He started his game on the back nine again with three birdies from 10th to 13th holes and then made two more birdies on the final two holes.

Charlie Woods made 68 last year and finally shot his career-best of 66 in 2023. Speaking about the tournament and his victory, Young Woods said (via SB Nation):

"Shooting 68 last year and followed up with 66 this year, obviously, this course is great for me... You have to go shoot a low round to win this thing, and it’s not going to be given. Just took it one shot at a time, don’t think too far ahead, and you just gotta keep eating. That’s it."

Interestingly, Charlie Woods father's Tiger served his caddie at last week's event. The 47-year-old golfer has been away from the golf course due to his injuries. However, in the last few weeks, he was often spotted playing golf with his son.

Speaking about his father, Charlie commented:

"We take it one shot at a time. (He) puts me in my place" from time to time. "I’ll talk about the next tee shot and he’s like, ‘No. This is the shot we’re going to focus on. Focus up. This is what we’re gonna do.’"

Charlie Woods' results of junior tournaments

According to the PGA South Florida section, Charlie Woods has played in eight tournaments this year. His best finish was recorded at the SFPGA Jr Cup when he finished tenth place before winning the Notah Begay III Junior Championship.

Below are the results of the tournaments Charlie Woods played in 2022 and 2023:

2023 Medalist Tour - Martin Downs

Venue: Martin Downs Golf Club

Score: 78-78-

Result: T19

2023 Medalist Tour - Crane Watch

Venue: Crane Watch At Evergreen

Score: 75

Result: T8

2023 Medalist Tour - Wellington National

Venue: Wellington National Golf

Score: 83-75--158

Result: 15 40.00

2023 South Florida Jr. PGA Championship

Venue: Stonebridge CC

Score: 75-81--156

Result: T33

2023 39th Nicklaus Junior Championship

Venue: Jonathan's Landing- Medal

Score: 79-75--154

Result: T20

2023 The SFPGA Jr Cup

Venue: Old Palm GC

Score: 68-75-76--219

Result: 10

2023 SFPGA Labor Day Classic

Venue: PGA National - Champion

Score: 80-70-82--232

Result: T35

2022 Medalist Tour - Plantation Preserve

Venue: Plantation Preserve GC

Score: 77-77--154

Result: T22

2022 38th Nicklaus Junior Championship

Venue: Jonathan's Landing- Medal

Score: 83-75--158

Result: T40

2022 SFPGA Labor Day Classic

Venue: Banyan Golf Club of Palm

Score: 76-78-78--232

Result: T23

2022 Medalist Tour - PGA National Estates

Venue: PGA National - Estates

Score: 78-77--155

Result: T28 -