What does Cool Brands Supply do? Exploring the company suing Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf team’s logo

Phil Mickelson and controversy always go hand in hand. The American LIV Golf player again landed in hot water just within a week after having a clash with Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee on Twitter.

However, this time it's his LIV Golf team HyFlyers making the headlines after being accused of copying a logo of an American company Fallen.

Recently, Cool Brands Supply accused the Saudi circuit team of copying its 20-year-old logo of Skateboarding and appeal brand, Fallen Footwear.

The Argentine corporation filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit against HyFlyers GC on Thursday, June 8 in the US District Court in New Jersey.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF : LIV Golf’s HyFlyers GC are being sued in New Jersey Court for trademark infringement. The lawsuit, filed by Cool Brands Supply alleges that their logo, which has been in use since 2003 by one of their popular skate brands has been ripped off. LIV (left) vs. Fallen… #NEW : LIV Golf’s HyFlyers GC are being sued in New Jersey Court for trademark infringement. The lawsuit, filed by Cool Brands Supply alleges that their logo, which has been in use since 2003 by one of their popular skate brands has been ripped off. LIV (left) vs. Fallen… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨#NEW: LIV Golf’s HyFlyers GC are being sued in New Jersey Court for trademark infringement. The lawsuit, filed by Cool Brands Supply alleges that their logo, which has been in use since 2003 by one of their popular skate brands has been ripped off. LIV (left) vs. Fallen… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1Wjw5uzhNH

Cool Brands Supply is a cooperative organization that supplies trendy items such as logos to popular brands. They sold a trademarked logo with back-to-back F's to Fallen Footwear in 2003. However, a similar logo has been used by the LIV Golf team, HyFlyers on their hats, T-shirts, and sweatshirts.

"The defendants' adoption and use of their knockoff logo nearly 20 years after Plaintiff commenced use and in the face of Plaintiff's federal trademark registration is not just reckless and inexplicable — it is willful infringement and unfair competition." - the Cool Brands Supply attorney said in the federal lawsuit.

The company also claimed that the team had not used the logo in their initial season but has been using it since February 2023.

Phil Mickelson was spotted wearing the HyFlyers logo shirt during the Masters event in April and also at the PGA Championship.

All about Fallen Footwear

Fallen Footwear is a well-known American skateboarding footwear brand started in 2003 by Jamie Thomas. He previously worked for Circa before launching his own business.

For two years, DC Shoes made its wares and functioned as its distributor under Thomas' license before the contract was ended when DC was acquired by Surf-inspired appeal and accessory firm, Quiksilver. Thomas' Black Box Distribution then handled distribution for the corporation.

Fallen Footwear @fallenfootwear ‍ #FallenFootwear Which one? The classic Patriot cupsole from our Spring 23 line. Available now at local shops and our webstore. Which one? The classic Patriot cupsole from our Spring 23 line. Available now at local shops and our webstore. 🙏❤️‍🔥 #FallenFootwear https://t.co/eyXaxdn75D

However, it was taken off the market for two years (2016-17) until being reintroduced by Town Connection and some of their OG skaters such as Tommy Sandoval, Billy Marks, and Chris Cole in February 2019.

Before the spring of 2016, Fallen Footwear was recognized for its fashionable sweatshirts, book bags, Jeans, shorts, and t-shirts, but their interest abruptly shifted to skateboarding shoes.

Phil Mickelson to play at the 2023 US Open

ESPN contacted Phil Mickelson about his comments on Cool Brands Supply's lawsuit. However, he has yet to answer.

Phil Mickelson is scheduled to compete in this week's major event in Los Angeles and will almost certainly reveal the details at the press conference.

The American has also remained silent on the mega-merger of the LIV Golf Tour and the PGA Tour. He's concentrated on his game and hoping to win the major.

The US Open begins on June 15 and continues through the week, culminating with the final round on Sunday, June 18.

