“What a day, an amazing day” - Unraveling the story behind Matt Wallace’s 9 consecutive birdies at the DP World Tour Pro Golf

Matt Wallace hit birdies after birdies at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship on Saturday, November 18. He made nine consecutive birdies on the back nine of the third round in the seasonal finale tournament of the DP World Tour.

Wallace made a 29-foot birdie on the 10th hole of the golf course before carding an 18-foot birdie on the par-4 11th hole. His third birdie came on the par-4 12th hole from six feet before hitting another birdie on the 13th hole in the second shot to a foot on the 371-yard.

The English golfer opened with a two-shot birdie on the 14th hole, then birdied the 371-yard par-4 15th hole and the 486-yard par-3 16th hole in two shots. Wallace carded the eighth consecutive birdie on the par-3 17th hole and then another birdie from a green side bunker on the penultimate hole.

Speaking about his performance, Matt Wallace remarked (via Golf.com):

"What a day, an amazing day. Just tried my hardest to get myself back into the tournament. I’m really happy that I’ve been able to do that. Played great. Again at the end, I didn’t even think there was a 59. Honestly, I think it helped me a little bit. I just played nicely coming down the stretch, just keep getting one more if I could and I managed to do that."

Wallace topped the leaderboard of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship after finishing with a total of under 16. He took a one-stroke lead over Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.

When will Matt Wallace will tee off on Sunday at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship?

The final round of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship will take place on Sunday, November 19, at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Golfers will tee off at 7:45 a.m. ET, with Nacho Elvira and Matthew Southgate starting the game on the first tee hole followed by Jorge Compillo and Joost Luiten.

Matt Wallace will start his game at 12:00 p.m. local time with Tommy Fleetwood.

Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship ( local time):

07:45 a.m.: ELVIRA Nacho, SOUTHGATE Matthew

07:55 a.m.: CAMPILLO Jorge, LUITEN Joost

08:05 a.m.: SMITH, Jordan, HILLIER, Daniel

08:15 a.m.: BRUN Julien, SÖDERBERG Sebastian

08:25 a.m.: HERBERT Lucas, FORREST, Grant

08:35 a.m.: BROWN, Daniel, SIEM Marcel

08:45 a.m.: SYME Connor, KIMSEY Nathan

09:00 a.m.: BJÖRK Alexander, LARRAZÁBAL Pablo

09:10 a.m.: NORRMAN Vincent, FOX Ryan

09:20 a.m.: PAUL Yannik, OTAEGUI Adrian

09:30 a.m.: LOWRY Shane, STRAKA Sepp

09:40 a.m.: MERONK Adrian, VÄLIMÄKI Sami

09:50 a.m.: HATTON Tyrrell, MCKIBBIN Tom

10:05 a.m.: FITZPATRICK Matt, LOMBARD Zander

10:15 a.m.: BRADBURY Dan, KIM Tom

10:25 a.m.: HISATSUNE Ryo, MCILROY Rory

10:35 a.m.: GUERRIER Julien, LANGASQUE Romain

10:45 a.m.: MACINTYRE Robert, LEE Min Woo

10:55 a.m.:PEREZ Victor, LAWRENCE Thriston

11:10 a.m.: ROZNER Antoine, OLESEN Thorbjørn

11:20 a.m.: RAHM Jon, HØJGAARD Rasmus

11:30 a.m.: DANTORP Jens, PAVON Matthieu

11:40 a.m.: HØJGAARD Nicolai, FERGUSON Ewen

11:50 a.m.; WINTHER Jeff, HOVLAND Viktor

12:00 p.m.: FLEETWOOD Tommy, WALLACE Matt

Following the third round, Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for 19th position with Ryo Hisatune, Dan Bradbury, Tom Kim and Zander Lombard.