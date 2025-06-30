"What a disaster"; “Well done Patrick Reed” – Fans react to 34-yo winning LIV Golf Dallas 2025

  • home icon
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 30, 2025 02:07 GMT
Patrick Reed wins LIV Golf Dallas (Image via Getty, x@shahabraja, x@I75)
LIV Golf Dallas 2025 concluded with Patrick Reed dramatically clinching the title. The veteran golfer edged out Jinichiro Kozuma, Louis Oosthuizen, and Paul Casey to win the league’s first-ever four-way playoff.

On Sunday, June 29, the former Masters champion entered the Maridoe Golf Club with a comfortable three-shot lead. However, the lead slipped towards the end of the day as he shot a 3-over 75 due to five bogeys and just two birdies. Nevertheless, he managed to enter the four-way playoff alongside Kozuma (68), Oosthuizen (68), and Casey (72).

While it was a four-way playoff, Patrick Reed needed just one hole to seal the victory with a birdie. This is his first win on the LIV Golf circuit and his first professional win in four years.

Fans praised Patrick Reed for his maiden win on the Saudi-backed circuit. However, several fans criticized the league and labeled it a flop show.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"What a disaster. No one cares. No one likes cheaters," one fan wrote.
"Well done Patrick. Go Texas!"
"Good to see he didn't completely choke like a dog. His competitors in this minor league event kind of gave it to him. He does not deserve to be on the Ryder Cup team," this fan commented.
"Surely he makes the Ryder Cup team?" one fan remarked.
"He just won an exhibition golf tournament. Can’t win a major championship, or even compete against a real competitive field. 🤦🏼‍♂️" one user opined.
"I'm surprised that he hasn't won more but the PGA tour misses Patrick and many others playing on LIV," one fan posted.

How much did Patrick Reed earn for winning the LIV Golf Dallas 2025?

Here's a look at the payout for LIV Golf Dallas 2025 (top 25 and ties):

  • 1. Patrick Reed: $4,000,000
  • T2. Louis Oosthuizen: $1,583,333
  • T2. Jinichiro Kozuma: $1,583,333
  • T2. Paul Casey: $1,583,333
  • T5. Harold Varner III: $656,250
  • T5. Tom McKibbin: $656,250
  • T5. Charles Howell III: $656,250
  • T5. Tyrrell Hatton: $656,250
  • T9. Cameron Tringale: $423,750
  • T9. Bryson DeChambeau: $423,750
  • T11. Jon Rahm: $370,000
  • T11. Anirban Lahiri: $370,000
  • T13. Dustin Johnson: $320,000
  • T13. Cameron Smith: $320,000
  • T13. David Puig: $320,000
  • T16. Sebastián Muñoz: $277,500
  • T16. Abraham Ancer: $277,500
  • T18. Martin Kaymer: $250,000
  • T18. Dean Burmester: $250,000
  • T18. Richard Bland: $250,000
  • T21. Charl Schwartzel: $225,000
  • T21. Ben Campbell: $225,000
  • T23. Branden Grace: $205,000
  • T23. Joaquín Niemann: $205,000
  • T25. Sergio Garcia: $180,000
  • T25. Anthony Kim: $180,000
  • T25. Sam Horsfield: $180,000
  • T25. Lee Westwood: $180,000
  • T25. Henrik Stenson: $180,000
  • T25. Marc Leishman: $180,000
  • T25. Brendan Steele: $180,000
