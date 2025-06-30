"What a disaster"; “Well done Patrick Reed” – Fans react to 34-yo winning LIV Golf Dallas 2025

LIV Golf Dallas 2025 concluded with Patrick Reed dramatically clinching the title. The veteran golfer edged out Jinichiro Kozuma, Louis Oosthuizen, and Paul Casey to win the league’s first-ever four-way playoff.

Ad

On Sunday, June 29, the former Masters champion entered the Maridoe Golf Club with a comfortable three-shot lead. However, the lead slipped towards the end of the day as he shot a 3-over 75 due to five bogeys and just two birdies. Nevertheless, he managed to enter the four-way playoff alongside Kozuma (68), Oosthuizen (68), and Casey (72).

While it was a four-way playoff, Patrick Reed needed just one hole to seal the victory with a birdie. This is his first win on the LIV Golf circuit and his first professional win in four years.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans praised Patrick Reed for his maiden win on the Saudi-backed circuit. However, several fans criticized the league and labeled it a flop show.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"What a disaster. No one cares. No one likes cheaters," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Well done Patrick. Go Texas!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Good to see he didn't completely choke like a dog. His competitors in this minor league event kind of gave it to him. He does not deserve to be on the Ryder Cup team," this fan commented.

"Surely he makes the Ryder Cup team?" one fan remarked.

"He just won an exhibition golf tournament. Can’t win a major championship, or even compete against a real competitive field. 🤦🏼‍♂️" one user opined.

Ad

"I'm surprised that he hasn't won more but the PGA tour misses Patrick and many others playing on LIV," one fan posted.

How much did Patrick Reed earn for winning the LIV Golf Dallas 2025?

Here's a look at the payout for LIV Golf Dallas 2025 (top 25 and ties):

1. Patrick Reed: $4,000,000

T2. Louis Oosthuizen: $1,583,333

T2. Jinichiro Kozuma: $1,583,333

T2. Paul Casey: $1,583,333

T5. Harold Varner III: $656,250

T5. Tom McKibbin: $656,250

T5. Charles Howell III: $656,250

T5. Tyrrell Hatton: $656,250

T9. Cameron Tringale: $423,750

T9. Bryson DeChambeau: $423,750

T11. Jon Rahm: $370,000

T11. Anirban Lahiri: $370,000

T13. Dustin Johnson: $320,000

T13. Cameron Smith: $320,000

T13. David Puig: $320,000

T16. Sebastián Muñoz: $277,500

T16. Abraham Ancer: $277,500

T18. Martin Kaymer: $250,000

T18. Dean Burmester: $250,000

T18. Richard Bland: $250,000

T21. Charl Schwartzel: $225,000

T21. Ben Campbell: $225,000

T23. Branden Grace: $205,000

T23. Joaquín Niemann: $205,000

T25. Sergio Garcia: $180,000

T25. Anthony Kim: $180,000

T25. Sam Horsfield: $180,000

T25. Lee Westwood: $180,000

T25. Henrik Stenson: $180,000

T25. Marc Leishman: $180,000

T25. Brendan Steele: $180,000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More