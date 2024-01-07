What equipment is Akshay Bhatia using at The Sentry 2024 that helped him finish second on Day 3? WITB explored

In the third round of The Sentry 2024, Akshay Bhatia showed great form, jumping seven spots to trail the leader, Chris Kirk, by just one stroke. Bhatia shot a round of 66 on Saturday.

Bhatia has been playing professional golf with Callaway equipment. He even used it to win the Barracuda Championship in 2023, which paved the way for his spot at The Sentry.

He plays with a Callaway Rogue ST Max driver with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7x shaft. Most of his golf equipment is from Callaway. However, he uses the Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K double-wide putter in professional tournaments.

Here is the golf gear Akshay Bhatia uses to compete in professional tournaments, as per Golf.com:

Driver

Specification: Callaway Rogue ST Max (Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft), 9 degrees

3-wood

Specification: Callaway Paradym (Fujikura Ventus Black 8TX shaft), 15 degrees

Utility wood

Specification: Callaway Apex UW (Fujikura Ventus Black 10X shaft), 19 degrees

Utility iron

Specification: Callaway X Forged UT (22 degrees; KBS $-Taper 125 S+ shaft)

Irons

Specification: Callaway Apex TCB (5-PW; KBS $-Taper 125 S+ shafts)

Wedges

Specification: Callaway Jaws Raw (50, 54 and 60 degrees; KBS $-Taper 125 S+ shafts)

Putter

Specification: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K #7 Double Wide (21-inch SuperStroke Zenergy 1.0P grip)

Ball

Specification: Callaway Chrome Soft X LS

Grips

Specification: Iomic Sticky 2.3 Black

Akshay Bhatia's performance at The Sentry 2024

After a slow start at The Sentry 2024, Bhatia bounced back in the next two rounds. He started his game with a bogey on the fourth hole on Thursday, followed by a birdie on the next. He carded six birdies and two bogeys to score 4-under 69. He made four back-to-back birdies on the back nine of the first round.

Bhatia was pretty impressive with his game in the second round when he played a bogey-free round to score 9-under-64. He started the game with a birdie on the second hole, followed by three more birdies on the front nine and five birdies on the back nine.

In the third round of The Sentry, Bhatia maintained his composure and continued to dominate the stellar field of 59 golfers. The 21-year-old again shot a bogey-free round and carded seven birdies to finish with a score of 7-under-66.

Speaking about his performance, Akshay Bhatia said (via Business Today):

“I was pretty comfortable today, and I know my game’s really good. Obviously, made a putter change which has been a big help. It’s been feeling really good. I’m excited to see how I feel with expectations that I have on myself of winning tomorrow.”

The fourth round of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 7. Golfers will tee off for the final round at 12:57 p.m. ET, with Erik Van Rooyen, Taylor Moore, and Tony Finau starting the game on the first tee hole and Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, and Adam Svensson on the tenth. Akshay Bhatia will tee off with Chris Kirk and Xander Schauffele at 2:45 p.m. ET on the first hole.