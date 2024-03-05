What equipment did Austin Eckroat use at the 2024 Cognizant Classic? Winner's WITB explored

Austin Eckroat won his maiden PGA Tour event on Monday, March 4, at the Cognizant Classic. The American golfer finished three strokes ahead of Erik van Rooyen and Min Woo Lee to clinch the trophy of the regular PGA Tour event.

Eckroat played with Ping's golf equipment at last week's event. He used Ping G430 LST with 10.5 degrees and projected X HZRDUS smoke green 6.5 70 X shaft. His fairway was also from Ping. He played with a Ping Redwood D66 putter while his ball was of Titleist.

Here is a list of all the golf equipment Austin Eckroat used to win the 2024 Cognizant Classic:

Driver

Specification: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees adjusted to 9.25), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 6.5 70 X shaft

Fairway Wood

Specification: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees), with Graphite Design DI-8 X shaft

Irons

Specification: Ping Blueprint S (3), Blueprint T (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges

Specification: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter

Specification: Ping Redwood D66

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1

Having turned pro in 2021, this was Austin Eckroat's first professional victory. Previously, his best PGA Tour finish was recorded at the AT&T Bryon Nelson tournament in 2023, where he settled in second place, one stroke behind the winner, Jason Day.

Eckroat started the 2024 PGA Tour season at the Sony Open in January. He finished in a tie for 42nd place at the event. He then played at The American Express and finished at T25 place followed by T37 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Out of the seven tournaments he played in this season, Eckroat missed the cut in just one, the Phoenix Open.

How did Austin Eckroat play at the 2024 Cognizant Classic?

Austin Eckroat teed it up at the 2024 Cognizant Classic on Thursday, February 29, with an amazing round of 65. He started his game on the 10th hole with two birdies but encountered difficulties on the 14th and 16th when he made bogeys. However, he covered the score with two more birdies on the 17th and 18th holes.

EcKroat started the second half of the first round with three back-to-back birdies followed by a bogey on the fifth hole. He added two birdies on the sixth and ninth holes to score 6-under 65 in the opening round.

In the second round of the tournament, Austin Eckroat again started with a birdie on the first hole. He played a bogey-free round with four birdies to score 4-under 67. EcKroat shot five birdies and two bogeys in the third round to score 3-under 68.

In the final, EcKroat maintained his good form and shot two birdies on the front nine and three birdies, along with a bogey on the back nine to score 67. He finished with a total of under 17 and registered a three-stroke victory over Erik van Rooyen and Min Woo Lee.

Cameron Young settled in a tie for fourth place along with K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry, and David Skinns. Following the 54-hole, Skinns and Lowry topped the leaderboard in a three-way tie with EcKroat.

However, Austin EcKroat extended his lead after playing on the concluding 18 holes while the other two slipped down three positions on the leaderboard.